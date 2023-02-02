Global Catamaran Market Report 2022 to 2030: Key Players Include African Cats, Bavaria Catamarans, Beneteau and CATATHAI

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Catamaran Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product (Sailing Catamarans, Power Catamarans), by Size (Small, Medium, Large), by Application (Sport, Leisure, Transport), by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global catamaran market size is expected to reach USD 2.23 billion by 2030, according to this report. The market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2030.

The increase in leisure tourism and racing events and the increasing disposable income of people across the globe are some of the key factors driving the growth of the catamaran industry.

A catamaran has a single deck that holds together two parallel hulls. It has more significant internal space than a monohull because of its two-hull structure, which means that the cockpit and living room between the two hulls have ample space. The catamaran is significant while traveling from one distant location to another. Because of increased maritime tourism and people's preference for opulent vacations, the business is expanding at a rapid pace.

A catamaran is mainly famous among High-Net-Worth Individuals (HNWI) who prefer leisure travel and have enough money to spend on those travels. One of the main reasons why catamarans are so popular these days is because of their size and stability.

The space between the two hulls of a catamaran tends to have more room for the catamaran, both below and above decks. Some of the benefits of using a catamaran:

Boat manufacturers supersize: Shipyards are constantly growing in size, and boatbuilders are venturing out and creating bolder designs that push the limits of scale and speed. As a result, catamarans are growing more extensive and lighter. Sunreef Yachts, for example, has progressively increased its fleet size, and in 2022, they delivered the Sunreef 49 Power Cat model, which is currently the biggest yacht in the fleet, measuring 160 feet

Increased stability, i.e., reduces seasickness: The two-hull construction and broad beam of a catamaran give a calm sailing experience with little rolling, which is perfect for seasick guests. A multi-hull catamaran has higher stability because of its more significant surface area

A catamaran of the same size as a monohull is more expensive. Once a boat is purchased, there are extra running and maintenance fees (i.e., cost of ownership). For example, after the purchase, the individual will have to pay more for a more significant and comprehensive marina slip, and fuel expenses quickly build up because a catamaran has two engines.

Another frequently claimed disadvantage of catamaran cruising is that these sorts of boats cannot "self-right" themselves in the improbable event of capsizing. Monohull sailboats are built to "right" themselves if they go flipped in high-volume waves during a storm. Catamarans, by definition, cannot accomplish this.

Boat makers are manufacturing catamarans that are faster and more fuel-efficient as design and technology advance. As a result, many loyal monohull owners have converted to catamaran ownership. In November 2021, Servo Yachts LLC debuted The Martini 7.0, a 165-foot catamaran boat with revolutionary technology that treats seasickness in guests.

Catamaran Market Report Highlights

A catamaran is like any other type of expensive leisure tourism. Wealthy families, affluent individuals, and anyone with enough money who wants to try different experiences are willing to pay for a catamaran on the condition that it is safe

In January 2022, the Martini 7.0, a 165-foot catamaran yacht, featuring unique technology that gives passengers seasickness treatment, was presented by Servo Yachts. The Martini 7.0, created in partnership with the U.K.-based company Shuttleworth Design, has novel marine stabilization techniques that allow the yacht to glide more softly across the water, eliminating the kind of motion that often causes guests to get seasick

The power catamaran segment is estimated to hold the major market share and expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2030

The small-sized catamarans segment is projected to advance at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The catamaran market for sports applications is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the assessment period

Key industry players include African Cats., Bavaria Catamarans, Beneteau Group, and CATATHAI

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

Chapter 3. Market Variables, Trends, & Scope Outlook

3.1. Market Segmentation

3.2. Catamaran Market Size & Growth Prospects

3.3. Catamaran Market - Value Chain Analysis

3.4. Catamaran Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.4.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4.3. Market Opportunity Analysis

3.5. Catamaran Penetration & Growth Prospects Mapping

3.6. Catamaran Market - Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6.1. Supplier power

3.6.2. Buyer power

3.6.3. Substitution threat

3.6.4. Threat from new entrant

3.6.5. Competitive rivalry

3.7. Catamaran Market - PEST Analysis

3.7.1. Political landscape

3.7.2. Economic landscape

3.7.3. Social landscape

3.7.4. Technology landscape

3.8. COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 4. Catamaran Market Product Outlook

4.1. Catamaran Market, By Product Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

4.2. Sailing Catamarans

4.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.3. Sport

4.2.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.4. Leisure

4.2.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.5. Transport

4.2.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.6. Others

4.2.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.2.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3. Power Catamarans

4.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.3. Sport

4.3.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.4. Leisure

4.3.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.5. Transport

4.3.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.6. Others

4.3.6.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

4.3.6.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 5. Catamaran Market Size Outlook

5.1. Catamaran Market, By Size Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

5.2. Small

5.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3. Medium

5.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Large

5.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

5.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 6. Catamaran Market Application Outlook

6.1. Catamaran Market, By Application Analysis & Market Share, 2021 & 2030

6.2. Sport

6.2.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.2.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3. Leisure

6.3.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.3.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4. Transport

6.4.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.4.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.5. Others

6.5.1. Market estimates and forecasts, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

6.5.2. Market estimates and forecasts, By Region, 2017 - 2030 (USD Million)

Chapter 7. Catamaran Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

Chapter 8. Competitive Analysis

8.1. Recent Developments and Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

8.2. Company/Competition Categorization (Key Innovators, Market Leaders, Emerging, Niche Players)

8.3. Vendor Landscape

8.3.1. Key company market share analysis, 2021

8.4. Company Analysis Tools

8.4.1. Market Position Analysis

8.4.2. Competitive Dashboard Analysis

Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Company Profiles

9.2. African Cats.

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Financial performance

9.2.3. Product benchmarking

9.2.4. Strategic initiatives

9.3. Bavaria Catamarans

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Financial performance

9.3.3. Product benchmarking

9.3.4. Strategic initiatives

9.4. Beneteau Group

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Financial performance

9.4.3. Product benchmarking

9.4.4. Strategic initiatives

9.5. CATATHAI

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Financial performance

9.5.3. Product benchmarking

9.5.4. Strategic initiatives

9.6. Fountaine Pajot Catamarans

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Financial performance

9.6.3. Product benchmarking

9.6.4. Strategic initiatives

9.7. Leopard Catamarans

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Financial performance

9.7.3. Product benchmarking

9.7.4. Strategic initiatives

9.8. NAUTITECH

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Financial performance

9.8.3. Product benchmarking

9.8.4. Strategic initiatives

9.9. Outremer Yachting

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Financial performance

9.9.3. Product benchmarking

9.9.4. Strategic initiatives

9.10. Seawind

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Financial performance

9.10.3. Product benchmarking

9.10.4. Strategic initiatives

9.11. Voyage

9.11.1. Company overview

9.11.2. Financial performance

9.11.3. Product benchmarking

9.11.4. Strategic initiatives

