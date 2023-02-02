Submit Release
Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. Announces Results for the First Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 2, 2023 / Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. PATI

First Quarter Operating Results

The Company reported net income of $485,000, or $.14 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, compared to $6,439,000, or $1.74 per share, in the same quarter last year which included $6,281,000, or $1.70 per share, from after tax gains on real estate sales.

Revenue miles were down 299,000, or 5.5%, over the same quarter last year due to a lower average driver count partially resulting from the closure of our Nashville location. Operating revenues for the quarter were $22,850,000, up $2,279,000 from the same quarter last year due to rate increases, higher fuel surcharges and an improved business mix. Operating revenue per mile was up $.66, or 17.5%.

Compensation and benefits increased $1,121,000, mainly due to the increases in driver compensation offset by a lower driver count and non-driver personnel reductions. Fuel expense increased $602,000 due to higher diesel prices. Insurance and losses increased $174,000. Depreciation expense was down $203,000 in the quarter. In this quarter the gain on sale of terminal sites was $0 versus $8,330,000 from the sale of Tampa in last year's 1st quarter. Gain on sale of assets was $66,000 versus $360,000 in the same quarter last year.

As a result, operating profit this quarter was $620,000 compared to $8,541,000 in last year's 1st quarter.

Summary and Outlook

The goal in FY 2022 remained on increasing revenues to allow us to raise driver pay, improve our retention and increase our margins, all of which were accomplished. We were able to add some quality new business with both existing and new customers in a few markets throughout the first quarter and hope to see that trend continue in 2023. Inflation continues to challenge us and we continue to successfully negotiate additional rate increases with most of our customers on our existing book of business and will seek to replace business where the rate negotiations do not allow us to cover our higher expenses.

Our balance sheet remained stable with $7.8 million of cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2022, with no outstanding debt. We replaced 9 tractors during the quarter. For the remainder of fiscal 2023 we are planning to replace 64 tractors (29 are replacing lease units) and ~10 trailers and anticipate a total capital expenditure of ~$12 million in fiscal 2023.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on February 2, 2023 at 3:00 PM (EST). Analysts, shareholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 1-888-506-0062 domestic or international at 1-973-528-0011. Computer audio live streaming is available at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2058/47500. An audio replay will be available for sixty (60) days following the conference call by dialing toll free 1-877-481-4010 domestic or international 1-919-882-2331 then enter pass code 47500. An audio archive can also be accessed at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2058/47500.

Investors are cautioned that any statements in this press release which relate to the future are, by their nature, subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements. These include the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our revenues, operations and financial condition; general economic conditions; competitive factors; political, economic, regulatory and climatic conditions; driver availability and cost; the impact of future regulations regarding the transportation industry; freight demand for petroleum product and levels of construction activity in the Company's markets; fuel costs; risk insurance markets; pricing; energy costs and technological changes. Additional information regarding these and other risk factors and uncertainties may be found in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. is engaged in the transportation business. The Company's transportation business is conducted through Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc. which is a Southeastern transportation company engaged in the hauling of liquid and dry bulk commodities.

Contact:

Matt McNulty
Chief Financial Officer
904/858-9100

PATRIOT TRANSPORTATION HOLDING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands)
(Unaudited

 THREE MONTHS ENDED

DECEMBER 31,

2022 2021

Operating revenues

 $ 22,850 20,571

Cost of operations:

Compensation and benefits

 10,205 9,084

Fuel expenses

 3,320 2,718

Repairs & tires

 1,354 1,216

Other operating

 689 744

Insurance and losses

 1,984 1,810

Depreciation expense

 1,274 1,477

Rents, tags & utilities

 648 673

Sales, general & administrative

 2,327 2,465

Corporate expenses

 495 533

Gain on sale of terminal sites

 - (8,330 )

Gain on disposition of PP&E

 (66 ) (360 )

Total cost of operations

 22,230 12,030

Total operating income

 620 8,541

Interest income and other

 65 1

Interest expense

 (4 ) (5 )

Income before income taxes

 681 8,537

Provision for income taxes

 196 2,098

Net income

 $ 485 6,439

Earnings per common share:

Net income-

Basic

 0.14 1.88

Diluted

 0.14 1.74

Number of shares (in thousands) used in computing:

-basic earnings per common share

 3,490 3,419

-diluted earnings per common share

 3,532 3,701

PATRIOT TRANSPORTATION HOLDING, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
(Unaudited)

 December 31, September 30,

Assets

 2022 2022

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

 $ 7,808 8,302

Accounts receivable (net of allowance for

doubtful accounts of $71 and $68, respectively)

 5,737 5,296

Inventory of parts and supplies

 1,037 1,006

Prepaid tires on equipment

 1,555 1,486

Prepaid taxes and licenses

 287 378

Prepaid insurance

 3,538 3,927

Prepaid expenses, other

 148 163

Total current assets

 20,110 20,558

Property and equipment, at cost

 74,183 72,816

Less accumulated depreciation

 53,215 52,567

Net property and equipment

 20,968 20,249

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 3,422 2,424

Goodwill

 3,637 3,637

Intangible assets, net

 506 556

Other assets, net

 139 142

Total assets

 $ 48,782 47,566

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable

 $ 2,057 1,964

Federal and state taxes payable

 791 594

Accrued payroll and benefits

 3,047 3,208

Accrued insurance

 986 1,053

Accrued liabilities, other

 300 1,010

Operating lease liabilities, current portion

 890 884

Total current liabilities

 8,071 8,713

Operating lease liabilities, less current portion

 2,918 1,705

Deferred income taxes

 3,631 3,631

Accrued insurance

 1,476 1,476

Other liabilities

 848 854

Total liabilities

 16,944 16,379

Commitments and contingencies

Shareholders' Equity:

Preferred stock, 5,000,000 shares authorized, of which

250,000 shares are designated Series A Junior

Participating Preferred Stock; $0.01 par value;

None issued and outstanding

 - -

Common stock, $.10 par value; (25,000,000 shares

authorized; 3,501,289 and 3,484,004 shares issued

and outstanding, respectively)

 350 348

Capital in excess of par value

 40,118 39,958

Accumulated deficit

 (8,705 ) (9,190 )

Accumulated other comprehensive income, net

 75 71

Total shareholders' equity

 31,838 31,187

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

 $ 48,782 47,566

SORUCE: Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc.

