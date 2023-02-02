Submit Release
I-40 overnight closures in Holbrook area start Sunday night (Feb. 5)

HOLBROOK – Overnight closures of Interstate 40 at Perkins Valley Road in Holbrook are scheduled Sunday through Wednesday nights (Feb. 5-8) for maintenance work on the overpass that travels over the highway.

The Arizona Department of Transportation will close eastbound I-40 at Perkins Valley Road (Exit 283) from 7 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (Feb. 6). Westbound I-40 is scheduled to be closed at Exit 283 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights (Feb 6-8). I-40 traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at Perkins Valley Road.

Traffic on the Perkins Valley Road overpass at I-40 will be restricted during the week starting at 7 p.m. Sunday. The northbound lane will be closed and flag crews will direct drivers through the area one direction at a time. 

The Perkins Valley Road restriction is expected to be lifted by Friday night (Feb. 10). Drivers should allow extra time and adjust their travel times accordingly while the restrictions are in place and crews are working to make repairs to the bridge deck above I-40.

