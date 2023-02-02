Air Force Lt. Gen. Marshall Webb Joins Mass Virtual Board of Directors

Retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Marshall "Brad" Webb joins the Mass Virtual board of directors, bringing his extensive Air Force enterprise knowledge to provide an in-depth, first-hand understanding of training needs to aid the growth of Mass Virtual and its team of products. Webb's final assignment, Air Education and Training Command, operated more than 1,400 trainer, fighter, and mobility aircraft. In addition, he operated 24 wings, 11 bases, and 5 geographically separated groups. Yearly, he provided training to more than 293,000 students.

OVIEDO, Fla., Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Marshall "Brad" Webb joins the Mass Virtual board of directors, bringing his extensive Air Force enterprise knowledge to provide an in-depth, first-hand understanding of training needs to aid the growth of Mass Virtual and its team of products. Webb's final assignment, Air Education and Training Command, operated more than 1,400 trainer, fighter, and mobility aircraft. In addition, he operated 24 wings, 11 bases, and 5 geographically separated groups. Yearly, he provided training to more than 293,000 students.

"Mass Virtual is a company that truly understands the needs of airmen, and puts its heart and soul into developing effective, immersive training," said Webb. "I look forward to putting my years of educational and operational expertise in the Air Force to good use; bringing service members the highest quality training with the help of Mass Virtual's proven experienced team."

"We are honored to have Lt. Gen. Webb, Retired, on our board," said John Brooks, Mass Virtual's CEO. "It has always been our mission to bring together skilled experts who will drive innovation, efficacy, and cost-effective training solutions. With his powerful hands-on leadership experience and true understanding of what service members need, Mr. Webb is sure to become an indispensable member of the Mass Virtual board."

Webb retired from the U.S. Air Force in June of 2022 after 38 years of celebrated service. During his service, he was a command pilot who achieved more than 3,700 flying hours, which included 117 combat hours in Bosnia, Afghanistan, and Iraq. While Webb was active duty in the Air Force, he also served as commander of the Air Force Special Operations Command, the 20th Special Operations Squadron, the 352nd Special Operations Group, and the 1st Special Operations Wing. Additionally, he was commander of the 23rd Air Force, Special Operations Command Europe, and NATO Special Operations Headquarters. His staff assignments included duty at the Joint Special Operations Command, Headquarters AFSOC, and in the Office of the Secretary of Defense. As a member of the Mass Virtual board of directors, Webb will aid in delivering an overall scope of what the Air Force truly needs at the core of their important training. With his expertise and guidance, Mass Virtual's enterprise-level, state-of-the-art virtual training software Virtual Hangar™, will continue to produce cutting-edge solutions.

