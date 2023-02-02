Perch Energy Appoints Maria Thomas to Board of Directors

Former Etsy CEO and early Amazon leader brings deep consumer, technology and brand experience as Perch drives accelerated growth.

Perch Energy (or "Perch"), a clean energy technology platform and community solar marketplace connecting developers and consumers, today announced the appointment of Maria Thomas to the company's Board of Directors. As an independent board member, Maria brings a wealth of valuable experience, both as an operating executive and experienced board member. She previously served as CEO of Etsy and held leadership roles at Samsung SmartThings and Amazon. Currently, Maria is Chief Strategy and Operating Officer at GetSetUp, a global learning platform serving older adults.

"At a time when the Inflation Reduction Act and greater adoption of community solar are providing tailwinds to our business, we're excited to tap into Maria's deep experience scaling growth-stage, software-driven companies and building trusted brands," said Bruce Stewart, Perch Energy CEO. "Maria's expertise and guidance will be invaluable as Perch enters new markets and expands its line of innovative customer and client solutions."

"Community solar makes clean energy options more affordable and accessible to all,'' said Maria Thomas. "I'm excited to join the Board of Perch at this important juncture in the industry, and to support the company's growth as it helps more consumers and businesses benefit from the shift to renewables and secure valuable energy savings."

Maria's prior corporate governance experience includes serving on the boards of MyEnergy (acquired by Google Nest), Control4 (NASDAQ-CTRL; acquired by Snap One) and Spoonflower (acquired by Shutterfly). At Perch, she joins current Board members Joe Lipscomb (Co-founder and Partner, Arborview Capital), Bruce Stewart (President and CEO, Perch Energy) and Eric Graber-Lopez (President, BlueWave Solar).

About Perch Energy

Perch Energy is a Boston-based clean energy tech and services company that offers a diverse set of products and services for homeowners, renters, businesses, and solar farm owners. Perch provides a suite of services for renewable energy savings and incentives—from their community solar project support team for solar farm owners, dedicated to effective customer acquisition, onboarding, billing, and engagement—to its automated platform for residents and businesses helping them access the cost-saving benefits of clean energy.

Perch announced its launch as an independent company from BlueWave in early 2021, followed by a $7.2M Series A funding and the appointment of President and CEO Bruce Stewart in 2022. To date, Perch has provided services for solar projects which have generated over 1 billion kWh of power, delivering exceptional value to solar project developers, owners, and customers.

