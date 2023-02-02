Submit Release
PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES THE DISMISSAL OF A MOTION FOR THE RECOGNITION OF A LAWSUIT AS A CLASS ACTION

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or "the Company") PTNR PTNR, a leading Israeli communications operator, announced, that, further to the Company's immediate report on November 8, 2020, regarding the receipt of two lawsuits and a motion for the recognition of these lawsuits as class actions, filed against Partner and its subsidiaries (together the "Respondents") in the Tel Aviv-Jaffa District Court (the "Motion"), according to which the Respondents charged the customers a fee for an internet access service provider service (the "Service") after they began receiving this service from another company and that the Respondents did not provide the Service, in an over collected amount estimated in the Motion at over NIS 100 million, on February 1, 2023, a verdict was given according to which the Motion is dismissed, while charging the applicants with costs.

 

About Partner Communications
Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange PTNR PTNR.
