Teacher shares the reality of the US teacher "shortage"
EINPresswire.com/ -- Sean Kreyling, Founder and CEO of the education companies Language Learning Network (LLN) and Reimagine Education Group (REG), discredits the national teacher “shortage” saying, “It is not a teacher shortage at all. That is just euphemistic language used to cover up the real issue: abuse of teachers. There is a bottomless pool of wonderful and talented teachers who are just fed up with a system that expects them to endure low wages, inadequate resources, gun violence, bigotry, and the list continues. Can we really blame teachers for leaving the field of education?”
The teaching profession was once revered and considered noble for its critical role in shaping the minds of our young people and helping them develop the skills needed to succeed in life. It is now the profession that so many new and veteran teachers are leaving. However, this change did not happen overnight. The COVID-19 pandemic, overt acts of violence, and heightened and emboldened bigotry catalyzed the already-terrible circumstances under which teachers are expected to work. Teachers are simply left with two choices: continue to endure abuse or leave education. For once, teachers are prioritizing themselves and leaving their chosen profession that clearly is not choosing them. Although the problems are apparent, the education system and country continue to cry teacher “shortage” instead of giving teachers what they need and deserve.
While this abuse of teachers is pervasive, there are still places in education where teachers can do what they love and earn a livable wage while also feeling satisfied, supported, and valued as professionals. It takes time and a discerning eye to determine which schools, districts, and companies truly value and respect teachers. LLN, a national provider of language services to nursery-12 schools, is one of those very companies. In addition to LLN's efforts to provide a quality language education to its students, LLN has taken a multi-faceted approach to address the teacher “shortage” and support teachers. This approach includes what LLN considers to be the obvious: competitive pay and benefits; ongoing professional development opportunities; a supportive work environment that recognizes and values the contributions of teachers; advancement opportunities; and proactive measures to prevent stress, burnout, and abuse. LLN demonstrates its commitment to protecting teachers through its school selection process (i.e., accepting and rejecting schools and districts based on its fitness criteria) and its service contracts that prioritize and protect its teachers’ physical and psychological safety and well-being.
“We believe that, by treating teachers as the professionals they are, reducing their stress, and providing them with the resources and support they need, we can not only attract and retain talented educators, but we can also ensure that our students receive the education that they deserve. We can and should prioritize both teachers and students. It does not have to be an either-or situation,” says Kreyling.
Through their unwavering commitment to students, teachers, and education, Sean Kreyling and LLN are making a difference and setting an example for others in the field of education.
Media Contact
LLN PR Team
The teaching profession was once revered and considered noble for its critical role in shaping the minds of our young people and helping them develop the skills needed to succeed in life. It is now the profession that so many new and veteran teachers are leaving. However, this change did not happen overnight. The COVID-19 pandemic, overt acts of violence, and heightened and emboldened bigotry catalyzed the already-terrible circumstances under which teachers are expected to work. Teachers are simply left with two choices: continue to endure abuse or leave education. For once, teachers are prioritizing themselves and leaving their chosen profession that clearly is not choosing them. Although the problems are apparent, the education system and country continue to cry teacher “shortage” instead of giving teachers what they need and deserve.
While this abuse of teachers is pervasive, there are still places in education where teachers can do what they love and earn a livable wage while also feeling satisfied, supported, and valued as professionals. It takes time and a discerning eye to determine which schools, districts, and companies truly value and respect teachers. LLN, a national provider of language services to nursery-12 schools, is one of those very companies. In addition to LLN's efforts to provide a quality language education to its students, LLN has taken a multi-faceted approach to address the teacher “shortage” and support teachers. This approach includes what LLN considers to be the obvious: competitive pay and benefits; ongoing professional development opportunities; a supportive work environment that recognizes and values the contributions of teachers; advancement opportunities; and proactive measures to prevent stress, burnout, and abuse. LLN demonstrates its commitment to protecting teachers through its school selection process (i.e., accepting and rejecting schools and districts based on its fitness criteria) and its service contracts that prioritize and protect its teachers’ physical and psychological safety and well-being.
“We believe that, by treating teachers as the professionals they are, reducing their stress, and providing them with the resources and support they need, we can not only attract and retain talented educators, but we can also ensure that our students receive the education that they deserve. We can and should prioritize both teachers and students. It does not have to be an either-or situation,” says Kreyling.
Through their unwavering commitment to students, teachers, and education, Sean Kreyling and LLN are making a difference and setting an example for others in the field of education.
Media Contact
LLN PR Team
Language Learning Network
+1 201-340-9920
media@langlearningnetwork.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube