February 2, 2023 - Richmond Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Possession of Child Pornography

Richmond Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Possession of Child Pornography

RICHMOND, VA – Attorney General Jason Miyares today announced the successful prosecution of Michaud Yancey for Possession of Child Pornography, Second or Subsequent Offense. After being found guilty by a jury, the Richmond City Circuit Court sentenced Yancey to three years of active imprisonment with an additional seven years suspended.

Yancey was initially investigated for uploading cartoon images depicting the sexual exploitation of minor females. Yancey permitted officers to seize and search his electronic devices, and following a forensic examination, child pornography images were found on three of his devices.

As a result of his conviction, Yancey will be on probation for an indefinite period following his release and will be required to register as a sex offender in any jurisdiction where he works or resides following his imprisonment.

“Upholding Virginia law and protecting our children is one of my office’s most important responsibilities. I’m proud of our collaboration with local law enforcement to ensure justice was served,” said Attorney General Miyares.

This case was investigated by the Richmond City Police Department, as part of the Southern Virginia Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, and Attorney General Miyares’ Computer Forensics Unit. Assistant Attorney Generals Cynthia Paoletta of the Computer Crime section and Ayesha Osborne of the Major Crimes and Emerging Threats section of the Attorney General’s Office prosecuted the case on behalf of the Commonwealth with assistance from the Richmond City Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.

