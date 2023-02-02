Kymanox Acquires EU based Anteris Medical and Anteris Helvetia

Leveraging the well-respected Anteris brand and team, this acquisition extends Kymanox’s capabilities and geographic reach with a strong European presence

/EIN News/ -- Morrisville, North Carolina USA, Holzkirchen, Germany and Küssnacht a.R., Switzerland, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kymanox Corporation (“Kymanox”), a professional services company exclusively serving the life science industry, announced today the acquisition of anteris medical GmbH and anteris helvetia AG (together “anteris”). Anteris specializes in supporting the development and commercialization of combination products, medical devices, and in-vitro diagnostic products. This acquisition helps both companies realize their shared corporate goal of geographical expansion, while also bolstering service capabilities by providing a broader array of highly specialized services to clients. The strength of the combined companies service offerings and office locations will be a tremendous benefit to their customers who bring important biologics, including biosimilars and cell and gene therapies (C>s), pharmaceuticals, drug/device combinations products, and medical devices to markets worldwide. By combining the technical, scientific, and regulatory expertise from both companies, clients will be able to truly benefit from this synergy to ensure compliance and submission excellence to FDA, EMA, Notified Bodies, and other health authorities.

Based in Holzkirchen, Germany near Munich, and Küssnacht a.R., Switzerland, near Zurich, anteris provides innovative, resource-efficient solutions for end-to-end development, technical documentation, and compliance to the life science and medical device industries. Anteris’ technical, quality, and regulatory team members have decades of collective experience in combination product and device development, with an emphasis on biosimilar development and registration, EU MDR, CE marking, 510(k) submissions, and quality systems regulations in all major markets.

Stephen M. Perry, Founder and CEO of Kymanox remarked, “We are excited about merging our capabilities with anteris, a nimble organization with an amazing reputation for being committed to their clients’ programs with a focus on results, which means getting critical treatments to patients-in-need. Furthermore, anteris’ physical presence in Germany and Switzerland, along with their strength and experience in biosimilars, fills two important strategic needs for Kymanox. The anteris team shares our core values of Quality + Integrity + Gratitude = Reputation, and brings a unique value proposition to the marketplace when combined with Kymanox’s capabilities. Together, we will support the development of vital modern medicines for people to live better, love longer, and Get More Done.”

Founder and CEO, Dirk Kreder stated, “Combining our capabilities with Kymanox’s will lift both companies’ service offerings, and most certainly ours, to a higher level. Our growing team has worked incredibly hard and supported dozens of successful customer projects over the years. Seeing this recognized by an impactful organization like Kymanox is extremely gratifying and makes me proud of every single member on my team. Together with Kymanox, we can now offer an even more comprehensive range of services and capabilities to our current and future customers across the globe.”

“Kymanox’s comprehensive end-to-end service offerings, focus on right-first-time solutions, and experience with drug device combination product submissions in both US and Europe provides the perfect complement to our business,” said anteris Co-Founder and CTO Michael Gschwandtner.

Thierry Jomini, General Manager of anteris helvetia further commented, “We are excited to team up with Kymanox! Becoming part of a larger and highly professional organization will give us access to new resources in order to better serve our customers and continue the tremendous growth we’ve seen over the past few years.”

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Kymanox:

Kymanox is a life science professional services organization that offers engineering, scientific, project management, quality, human factors, testing / QC, CQV and regulatory support to companies exclusively in the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device, and combination product industries. With its diverse team of experts, Kymanox helps clients navigate commercialization challenges that arise throughout a product’s life cycle – from early development to post-market – with optimized safety, quality, efficacy, and accessibility. Kymanox was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina USA. Kymanox is backed by WestView Capital Partners, a Boston-based growth equity firm. For more information, please visit https://www.kymanox.com/.

About anteris:

Founded in 2014 (anteris medical) and 2018 (anteris helvetia), the joint anteris team supports the pharmaceutical, biotech, and medical device industries globally by managing the development, quality, and registration of (drug/device and biologic/device) combination products, medical devices, and in-vitro diagnostic products. Product registration pathways for the EU market supported by anteris include authorization under the centralized procedure, Notified Body Opinions, CE-marking (all classes), and for the US market, applications under the 505(j), 505(b)(2), or 351(k) pathways. Anteris supports customers in more than a dozen countries within and outside of Europe.To learn more about anteris, visit https://www.anteris-medical.com/

Attachment

Matt Neighoff Kymanox +1 919.802.5677 matt.neighoff@kymanox.com