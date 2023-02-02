The Global Gastroendoscopes Market is Expected to Showcase a Significant Growth at a CAGR of ~7% by 2027 | DelveInsight

According to DelveInsight’s gastroendoscopes market analysis, the rise in demand for gastroendoscopes products and services is primarily due to an increase in the prevalence of gastrointestinal diseases such as gastro-oesophageal reflux disease around the world. Furthermore, the increasing focus of manufacturers on developing advanced gastroendoscopes, rising government initiatives to raise awareness among patients about early detection and management of gastric cancer and esophageal cancer, the rising burden of geriatric patients, and other key factors are expected to drive the global gastroendoscopes market in the coming years.

DelveInsight’s Gastroendoscopes Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading gastroendoscopes companies’ market shares, challenges, gastroendoscopes market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key gastroendoscopes companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Gastroendoscopes Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global Gastroendoscopes market during the forecast period.

Notable gastroendoscopes companies such as Olympus, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Ambu A/S, PENTAX Medical, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Shaili Endoscopy, Stryker, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, Medtronic, Albyn Medical Ltd., Creo Medical, CapsoVision, Inc., Changzhou JIUHONG Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., and several others are currently operating in the gastroendoscopes market.

and several others are currently operating in the gastroendoscopes market. In February 2022, Ambu announces the 510(k) regulatory clearance of the Ambu® aScope™ Gastro and Ambu® aBox™ 2 in the United States. aScope Gastro is Ambu’s first sterile single-use gastroscope and includes new advanced imaging and design features in a combined solution with next-generation display and processor technology.

announces the 510(k) regulatory clearance of the Ambu® aScope™ Gastro and Ambu® aBox™ 2 in the United States. aScope Gastro is Ambu’s first sterile single-use gastroscope and includes new advanced imaging and design features in a combined solution with next-generation display and processor technology. In August 2021, the Ambu aScope Duodeno received a CE mark and is ready to be used at healthcare centers in Europe.

the Ambu aScope Duodeno received a CE mark and is ready to be used at healthcare centers in Europe. Thus, owing to such developments in the market, rapid growth will be observed in the gastroendoscopes market during the forecast period.

Gastroendoscopes Overview

Gastroendoscopes are medical devices that are used to view the internal anatomy of the esophagus, stomach, and duodenum. Early cancer detection is required for proper cancer management and treatment, which is accomplished with gastroendoscopes. This will increase the market's demand for gastroendoscopes, propelling the gastroendoscopes market growth. The gastroendoscopes market is currently gaining traction due to an increase in the prevalence of gastrointestinal cancer cases worldwide.





Gastroendoscopes Market Insights

The global gastroendoscopes market is studied geographically for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of market share, North America held a significant revenue share in the global gastroendoscopes market in 2021 and will continue to do so. This can be attributed to the interaction of several factors, including the rising prevalence of cancers such as gastrointestinal cancers and the presence of a favorable regulatory environment for product approval in the region. Furthermore, rising government initiatives, increased product launches in the country, and the presence of key manufacturers in the region are all expected to contribute to the growth of the North American gastroendoscopes market.

Gastroendoscopes Market Dynamics

Due to the rising incidence of diseases like the stomach and esophageal cancer worldwide, the global gastroendoscopes market is anticipated to expand significantly. The global gastroendoscopes market is also anticipated to be driven by the government’s increased efforts to raise awareness about cancer detection and treatment and less invasive medical procedures. The gastroendoscopes market is continuing to expand due to manufacturers’ increased interest in creating and introducing innovative diagnostic solutions.

However, postoperative complications associated with gastroendoscopy include internal bleeding, tearing (perforation) of the esophagus lining, stomach, or duodenum, and abnormal reaction to the sedative, including breathing or heart problems, may be certain limiting factors of the growth of the gastroendoscopes market.

Additionally, the gastroendoscopes market has been impeded by the unprecedented COVID-19 outbreak. This was because of the strict measures implemented by most countries worldwide to stop the infection’s spread. Additionally, because of the shift in emphasis on maintaining the health system’s capacity and safeguarding high-risk patients from the virus, patients with other disorders saw more difficulties in getting access to care.

Furthermore, the production of numerous gadgets was halted due to disruptions in the resources and supply chain. This caused a device shortage in the market, which harmed the gastroendoscopes market growth. However, with the restoration of resources and raw materials and the vaccination of the populace, the gastroendoscopes market has regained impetus and is predicted to increase steadily from 2022 to 2027.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2019–2027 Base Year 2021 Gastroendoscopes Market CAGR ~7% Projected Gastroendoscopes Market Size by 2027 USD 4.85 Billion Key Gastroendoscopes Companies Olympus, Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Ambu A/S, PENTAX Medical, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Shaili Endoscopy, Stryker, FUJIFILM Healthcare Americas Corporation, Medtronic, Albyn Medical Ltd., Creo Medical, CapsoVision, Inc., Changzhou JIUHONG Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., among others

Gastroendoscopes Market Assessment

Gastroendoscopes Market Segmentation Market Segmentation By Product Type: Surgical Endoscopes, Capsule Endoscopes, Transnasal Gastroscopes, Dual Channel Gastroscopes, Others Market Segmentation By Device Type: Rigid Endoscopes, Flexible Endoscopes Market Segmentation By Procedure: Upper Gastrointestinal, Lower Gastrointestinal Market Segmentation By End User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Others Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Key Factors Analysis 5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Gastroendoscopes Market 7 Gastroendoscopes Market Layout 8 Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Gastroendoscopes Market Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 About DelveInsight

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

