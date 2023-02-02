CORRECTION TO MEDIA ADVISORY: Public hearing scheduled for proposed shellfish lease in Pamlico County

The N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries will hold an in-person public hearing on a proposed shellfish lease in Pamlico County at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 2 at the Pamlico County Courthouse, Commissioner’s Room, 202 Main Street, Bayboro.

Lighthouse Shoal Oyster Company, LLC (Steven Quidley, agent) has applied for a 9.60-acre bottom lease (22-046BL) and water column lease (22-047WC) at the mouth of the Neuse River to Cherry Point/Wilkinson Point.

More information on the proposed lease can be found on the Division’s website here.

The public may comment on the lease application at the hearing or in writing. Written comments will be accepted until 5 p.m. Friday, March 3 and may be submitted two ways:

Online Comments – Written comments will be accepted through an online form available here. Mailed Comments – Written comments may be mailed to the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries, Shellfish Leases, P.O. Box 769, Morehead City, N.C. 28557.

The application file and biologist report for the proposed lease are available for inspection during office hours at the N.C. Division of Marine Fisheries’ Headquarters Office at 3441 Arendell St. in Morehead City.

For more information, contact Marla Chuffo, with the division’s Habitat and Enhancement Section, at 252-808-8048 or Marla.Chuffo@ncdenr.gov.