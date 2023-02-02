New Life Skills App for teens and their families Released
Reset Summer Camp for Digital Detox & Life Skills, now in its sixth year, has launched The Life Skills App for teens and their families. www.TheLifeSkillsApp.com
“I have been struggling to find ways to reach more kids, especially off-season when they are (or should be) in school”, said Michael Jacobus, Executive Director of Reset Summer Camp, “so I came up with the idea for an App.”
The Life Skills App is very basic and specifically intended to NOT have kids on their devices all the time. Other than the daily message and a few video clips, there is nothing to actually do on this App. Rather its intention is to provide daily suggestions and recommendations for teens (and their families) to help them live better lives.
We offer help on things from getting enough sleep to how to deal with sextortion, and from doing your own laundry to how to write a resume.
The Life Skills App is available for iPhone and Android.
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/life-skills-app/id1659090655
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.softment.lifeskillsapp
Founded in 2018, Reset is the first of its kind, offering a clinical, therapeutic summer camp program for teens suffering from excessive screen-time overuse, social-media, and gaming addiction. Since the pandemic Reset is also driving a special focus on social engagement and general Life Skills.
See us on the TODAY Show: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DxL0bhTwAjM
For more information or to start your application process, visit: www.resetsummercamp.com
Media Contact: Michael Jacobus, +1-775-771-3191
mjacobus@resetsummercamp.com
