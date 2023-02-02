Bridge, Guiderail Repair Planned Next Week on I-95 in Philadelphia and Delaware County

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that regional bridge and guiderail repairs will continue next week on the Interstate 95 in Philadelphia and Delaware counties.



Motorists are advised of the following travel restrictions:



Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and delays will occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.



The expansion joint repair is part of a project to perform high-priority repairs on several structures on I-95, I-476 and Interstate 295 in Philadelphia, Delaware and Bucks counties.



The guiderail repair is part of a $80.6 million project to rehabilitate pavement and several bridges on more than 11 miles of the interstate in Lower Chichester, Upper Chichester, Chester, Ridley and Tinicum townships, the City of Chester and Upland and Ridley Park boroughs.



For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

