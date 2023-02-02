Route 49 Park-N-Ride Closed Monday in Lawrence Township, Tioga County

Montoursville, PA – Motorists are advised that the Park-N-Ride on Route 49, will be closed Monday in Lawrence Township, Tioga County, for a tree removal project.



On Monday, February 6, a contractor for the Army Corps of Engineers will be removing a tree adjacent to the Park-N-Ride on Route 49 near the intersection with Route 15. Work will be performed between the hours of 7:00 AM and 2:00 PM, weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather, work will be performed on Tuesday, February 7.

MEDIA CONTACT: Maggie Baker, 570-368-4202 or magbaker@pa.gov.

