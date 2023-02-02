ASBESTOS DISEASE AWARENESS ORGANIZATION APPLAUDS WARREN ZEVON’S NOMINATION FOR THE ROCK & ROLL HALL OF FAME
The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO), an independent nonprofit dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure through education, advocacy, and community initiatives, is excited that Grammy award-winning musician, Warren Zevon, has been nominated to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Zevon’s son, Jordan Zevon, serves as ADAO’s national spokesperson.
Warren passed away from mesothelioma, an asbestos-caused cancer, in 2003. Since that time his family has worked alongside ADAO in an effort to spare other asbestos-stricken families from the pain and suffering of losing a loved one like they did.
“For twenty years since his passing, our father’s incredibly loyal fans have persistently and passionately petitioned on social media for this nomination,” said Jordan Zevon.
“Warren Zevon’s songs live on in our heart and work, especially “Keep Me in Your Heart,” a song featured each year in ADAO’s Mesothelioma Warrior Memorial Video, said Linda Reinstein, ADAO Co-Founder. “We send our heart-felt congratulations and gratitude to his son, Jordan Zevon, singer, musician, songwriter and ADAO National Spokesperson, for his leadership and dedication in raising awareness and advancing legislation to ban asbestos.”
“We are deeply grateful for their love and dedication to keeping his life’s work alive. We also thank his industry friends and colleagues like David Letterman and Billy Joel who have publicly championed for him to be included here among so many other deserving nominees and inductees. To all musicians, music lovers, writers and historians who appreciate Warren Zevon’s unique contribution to music—thank you for helping to keep him and his catalog in the conversation. And of course, thanks to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Nominating Committee for making this dream a reality. We hope this nomination exposes current and future generations to his distinct body of work. He would be deeply honored,” concluded Zevon.
Starting today and continuing through April 28, fans around the world participate in the induction selection process through the Fan Vote at vote.rockhall.com or in person at the Museum in Cleveland. Fans can vote online daily, each vote counting as another submission. The top five artists selected by the public will comprise a “fans’ ballot” that will be tallied along with the other ballots to determine the 2023 Inductees.
Inductees will be announced in May with the 2023 Induction Ceremony taking place this fall.
We are deeply grateful that the Zevon family has helped shine a spotlight on the ongoing tragedy that is caused by asbestos continuing to be imported and used in the United States. ADAO offers deep gratitude, adoration, and congratulations to the Zevon family for this well-deserved recognition and honor.
ABOUT ASBESTOS DISEASE AWARENESS ORGANIZATION (ADAO)
Founded in 2004, the Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) is the largest independent 501(c)(3) nonprofit in the U.S. dedicated to preventing asbestos exposure to eliminate asbestos-related diseases through education, advocacy and community initiatives.
Linda Reinstein
Asbestos Disease Awareness Org
