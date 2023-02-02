Annual Women Got Game™ Summit and Esports Tournament Launches in San Francisco
Charitable Gaming Program Organized to Inspire and Engage Underrepresented Communities
Gaming is a male dominated industry soon to be worth $321 billion by 2026. Exposure to the industry will help pivot future groundbreakers and champion our women of color...”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, national gaming program, Women Got Game (WGG) announces registration details for its annual Summit and Esports Tournament to commence Friday, March 24 at the Google Community Space, 188 The Embarcadero in San Francisco. This summit is open to all women of color who are in high school or college and is FREE of charge. WGG aims to build diversity in esports as well as develop corporate leaders from underrepresented communities, ultimately uncovering talent and opportunity in a global market.
Women Got Game hosts three U.S. programs during the celebrated Women’s History Month. WGG San Francisco is surrounded by the premier Game Developers Conference taking place nearby at the Moscone Center (March 20-24).
Attendees, whether avid gamers or just interested in the sport, will have a full-day schedule of activities and discussion groups while connecting with some of the biggest names among women of color in the Gaming industry, made possible by WGG partners Bennett Thrasher, 2K, Riot Games, and Sony® PlayStation.
Topics will include:
• Economics + Opportunities in Gaming and Esports
• Mental Wellness; No Toxicity, No Bullying
• Art and Design in Gaming and Esports
• Programming, Engineering, Computer Engineering
• Marketing/Social Media/Business Development
• Life Working in/Owning a Gaming Studio
• Career Building Connections
• Networking Mixers
• Prizes and Scholarships
• Esports Tournament
WGG Founder and Chairwoman, Keshia Walker stated, “Gaming is a male dominated industry could be worth $321 billion by 2026 (according to Pricewaterhouse Coopers). Exposure to the industry will help pivot future groundbreakers. Hosting Women Got Game, while giving mentorship opportunities, sponsorship, and active play, we believe we can both encourage and champion our women of color to use their talents and creativity in a rapidly growing market.”
To register, get more information, or learn how to get involved on the partnership level to create more opportunities, please visit www.WomenGotGame.org.
ABOUT WOMEN GOT GAME™
Women Got Game is a summit and tournament held in multiple cities consisting of conversations, connections, and competitions that introduces women of color, attending high school or college, to diverse female corporate partners and entrepreneurs in the gaming/esports industry. WGG is the first-ever program of its kind, where successful corporate executives and entrepreneurs educate, mentor & pay it forward.
Founder and Chairwoman Keshia Walker launched WGG in March 2021 after more than 20 years of running successful celebrity events and experiential marketing firms. She made history herself by being the first Black woman to enter the male-dominated field of collegiate gaming & esports. A two-time honors graduate of Florida A&M University, her goal is to diversify the corporate gaming and tech industry.
For more information, please visit www.WomenGotGame.org
2023 Summit Dates:
San Francisco, CA on Friday, March 24, 2023 during Gamers Developers Conference
Dallas, TX on Thursday, March 30, 2023 during Women’s Final Four
Atlanta, GA on Saturday, April 15, 2023
