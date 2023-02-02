Warming Center Locations and Resources Available in Response to Extreme Temperatures

Given the frigid and dangerous temperatures expected in the coming days, the Maine Department of Education is sharing information from the Maine Emergency Management Agency (MEMA) on Warming Centers and other resources for families and communities.

Warming and Charging Centers operated by local municipalities could open in communities across Maine. Visit MEMA’s website to find a location in or near your community. You may also dial 2-1-1 or visit their website for a list of locations.

Click here for additional resources and information from MEMA on how to prepare for the extreme temperatures and safety tips, including information on preventing and dealing with frozen water pipes.

Families are encouraged to stay tuned to alerts and warnings through media or by downloading the free FEMA app on their smart phone, which provides targeted preparedness information, alerts, and warnings for specific areas. For more information on preparedness, visit and follow MEMA on Facebook or Twitter.