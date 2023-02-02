Press Releases

02/02/2023

Attorney General Tong, Secretary of the State Thomas Warn Against New Government Imposter Scam Targeting Connecticut Businesses

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong and Secretary of the State Stephanie Thomas today warned businesses to avoid a new potential government imposter scam targeting Connecticut businesses. In this latest scheme, a company called C F Division Services, LLC, also known as CT UCC Statement Service, attempts to get businesses to pay $90 for a copy of a Uniform Commercial Code report. While the solicitation is designed to look like a government notice, this company has no affiliation with the State of Connecticut. In fact, UCC reports may be filed and accessed for free via the Secretary of the State’s website.

A UCC financing statement is a form documenting that a creditor, such as a bank, has a lien on a borrower’s personal property. These forms are filed with the Secretary of the State and provide proof of the assets subject to the lien to other creditors.

Attorney General Tong today sent a letter to C F Division Services demanding information about the company and the businesses it targeted. Click here for that letter.

While the company notes in small print that they are “not affiliated with any state or government agency” and that businesses are not required to use their services, such a disclaimer may not be sufficient. “While the Solicitation does purport to include a disclaimer, the relevant language is not set forth in a clear and conspicuous manner, giving rise to our concern that consumers may be deceived into purchasing the Company’s services,” the letter warns.

“This company has zero affiliation with the State of Connecticut, and their costly services are entirely unnecessary. If you receive this solicitation, do not respond. If you have paid any money to this business, please file a report with my office. We are investigating this company and will not hesitate to use the full extent of our authority to protect businesses and consumers from deceptive practices,” said Attorney General Tong.

“Every business filing with the Secretary of the State of Connecticut can be done easily and directly with our office, not through costly middlemen attempting to take advantage of you and your business through deceptive mailings,” said Secretary Thomas. “If a business is unsure of the origin or trustworthiness of a filing request, they should visit business.ct.gov and file online with our office directly. Reminders from the state will always come from ct.gov.”

Government imposter scams can take many forms and can target individuals and businesses alike. Scammers may mail solicitations or send emails to businesses to “advise” them that they must purchase certain products or forms, or file particular reports in order to be in compliance with the law. The scammers then offer to assist businesses with satisfying these requirements in exchange for a fee.

Scammers are careful to design their mailings to resemble official government documents by incorporating elements such as seals, bar codes, and references to statutes and regulations. The mailings may include terms such as “IMPORTANT,” “OPEN IMMEDIATELY,” or “TIME SENSITIVE” to create a false sense of urgency. Businesses which fall prey to these tactics end up paying significant fees for services they either do not need, or could take care of themselves for much less money.

To report a scam or instance of fraud, contact the Office of the Attorney General at 860-808-5318 or file a complaint with the office at https://www.dir.ct.gov/ag/complaint

