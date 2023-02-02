OFL stands in support of new NDP leader Marit Stiles

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL) stands in support of new Ontario NDP leader Marit Stiles. The OFL’s Executive Board unanimously endorsed Stiles at a meeting in early January.



“Marit has continuously demonstrated her commitment to working people,” said Patty Coates, Ontario Federation of Labour President. “In her work as the Official Opposition Education Critic, she defended Ontarians against Ford’s attacks on public education by working closely with education workers.”

Last fall, Stiles vocally opposed Bill 28 – the Ford government’s attack on basic workers’ rights. She amplified the voices of education workers at Queen’s Park, ensuring the Ford government felt the pressure on all fronts to repeal the bill.

“Marit understands the importance of truly working for workers. She understands our issues at the bargaining table and in our communities,” added Coates. “Her commitment to workers’ issues is especially important as Ontarians are facing the overlapping cost-of-living and health care crises.”

The OFL is excited to continue working with MPP Stiles to amplify workers’ voices and workers’ issues in Ontario.

“I am honoured to have the support of the Ontario Federation of Labour as we start this new chapter for our movement. While Doug Ford pits worker against worker for political gain, holds down wages and steamrolls collective bargaining rights - we know what true solidarity looks like, and what we can win when workers are united within a strong NDP,” said Stiles.

Coates added, “Marit is clearly ready to take on the Ford government, fight for workers at Queen’s Park, and defeat Ford in 2026.”

The Ontario Federation of Labour represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit www.OFL.ca and follow @OFLabour on Facebook and Twitter .

