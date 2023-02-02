Shrine Circus Affiliate Program: Brings the Magic of the Circus to Schools in Minnesota

/EIN News/ -- Saint Paul, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Saint Paul, Minnesota -

The fundraising drive offers the opportunity for schools and academic groups to create a unique learning experience for students with the Osman Shrine Circus.

Children and adults alike are fascinated by the thrills and wondrous sights at the Circus. Local schools now have the opportunity to make their next fundraising event one to remember by going to the Circus. The Osman Shrine Circus is thrilled to announce the launch of its new Affiliate Program, Circus in the Schools.

The focal point of this program is to give local schools a chance to host a field trip to the Circus while also supporting their academic fundraising efforts. As a school event, it provides a unique and exciting opportunity for school kids to participate in a school fundraiser while enjoying one of Minnesota's most beloved events.

Since 1920, the Osman Shrine Circus has been bringing smiles to the faces of Minnesota residents. The Osman Shrine Circus is a beloved tradition in the Twin Cities of St. Paul and Minneapolis, offering incredible circus acts and entertainment for all ages. The affiliate program will undoubtedly provide a fun twist to the children’s experience of learning about fundraising.

From acrobats to clowns, the Circus provides a one-of-a-kind entertainment experience that families can enjoy together. The Osman Shrine Circus offers fantastic performances, good food and rides, face painting, pictures with the clowns and performers, and more are available before the performance and at intermission.

The Osman Shrine Circus Affiliate Program is a great way for schools to raise funds while providing a unique and exciting family fun experience for students and families. The Affiliate Program allows schools to raise funds through ticket sales. Schools will sell the tickets for $20 each, keeping $13 of each ticket sold for their school or academic fundraiser, with $7 retained by the Osman Shrine Circus.

The Osman Shrine Circus is excited to offer this program as a way to create a win-win solution for local schools and their families. With convenient show timings for schools available on Thursday morning, Friday morning, and Friday afternoon, giving students, families, and chaperones the chance to experience a fun and exciting field trip circus experience. Ticket sales are available until the showtimes, from March 23–24, 2023.

The Circus in the Schools Affiliate Program is a great fundraising opportunity for schools. It provides a unique and educational experience for students. The Circus is an excellent opportunity for students to learn about different cultures, see live performances, and appreciate the art and skill of circus performers. It's a great way to enhance classroom learning and provide students with a fun and memorable experience.

For more information, please visit https://osmancircus.com/affiliate-area/

The Circus is one of the oldest forms of entertainment in the world. It is a unique form of art that combines music, dance, and theatre into one spectacular show. Circuses have been around for centuries, and they continue to fascinate audiences today. The Osman Shrine Circus is no exception. All the performers are dedicated to their art and perform a truly fantastic show. Thrill seekers will love the death-defying stunts and impressive acrobatics, while kids will have a blast with the clowns and animals.

The Osman Shrine Circus Affiliate Program is an excellent fundraising opportunity for local schools. Schools can earn money by participating in the affiliate program while providing a unique and memorable experience for students and families. Offering unique events, like a trip to the Circus, allows students to let their curiosity blossom. It combines the excitement and family fun of a circus experience with the educational value of a field trip, making it an excellent option for school events.

The Osman Shrine Circus has brought smiles to the faces of Minnesota residents for over a century. Established in 1920, the Osman Shrine Circus remains a beloved tradition in the state. It has entertained families with its impressive lineup of acrobats, aerialists, clowns, horses, camels, dogs, cats, and other animals that showcase their incredible acts and skills. Each year, the Circus is enjoyed by both children and adults and continues to fill the lives of thousands of families with excitement and happiness. The dedicated performers are thrilled to share their skills with the devoted followers who attend the annual Osman Shrine Circus.

St. Paul Osman Shrine Circus

Darrin Johnson, Circus Manager

651-452-5662

darrin@osmancircus.com

2750 Sibley Memorial Highway, Eagan, MN 55121, USA

