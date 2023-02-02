[Latest] Global Blockchain in Retail Market Size/Share Worth USD 2200 Million by 2030 at a 40% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Blockchain in Retail Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 170 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 395 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 2200 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 40% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are SAP, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Bitfury, AWS, Auxesis Group, BTL, Cegeka, Guardtime, loyyal, CoinBase, Sofocle, RecordsKeeper, ModulTrade, Reply, BigchainDB, Warranteer, BitPay, Abra, Provenance, OGYDocs, Blockverify, Blockchain Foundary, and others.

"According to the latest research study, the demand for global Blockchain in Retail Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 170 Million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 395 Million in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 2200 Million by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 40% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030."

Our research report offers a 360-degree view of the Blockchain in the Retail Industry’s drivers and restraints, coupled with the impact they have on demand during the projection period. Also, the report examines global opportunities and competitive analysis for the Blockchain in Retail Industry.

Blockchain in Retail Industry: Overview

Due to blockchain-based retail solutions, retailers can provide their consumers with advantages like unparalleled customer service, traceability, real-time information, and information about on-time deliveries. Technology also makes it possible for supply chain participants to know their goods’ exact location & legitimacy, product safety, quality, and dependability. The global blockchain in retail Industry will likely be driven by the rising demand for blockchain in retail from end users like logistics and supply chains.

Faster transactional processes and enhanced transaction transparency-based solutions in the logistics industry are two crucial components that are anticipated to give major players access to new markets.

Growth Factors

Many factors influence the adoption of blockchain technology, which functions on decentralized systems. The obvious benefits of blockchain systems include transparency, cost savings, the abolition of third parties, cryptographic security, micropayments, as well as immutability. The increasing demand for speed and efficiency in retail and supply chain transactions and the rapidly changing international trade and retail industry environment are the main factors driving the adoption of blockchain technology in the retail sector. These factors are supported by rising venture capital funding and investments in blockchain technology providers.

The financial industry is at the forefront of investigating and implementing blockchain solutions for intelligent transactions. The retail sector will be disrupted by blockchain, fostering digital transformation and opening up new options for growth and monetization. However, the absence of a centralized organization and uniform standards, as well as a lack of knowledge and comprehension of the application of blockchain technologies, are anticipated to limit the growth of this market to some extent. The use of the blockchain in the retail and supply chain management industry in APAC offers enormous growth prospects due to the region’s important financial and retailing hubs, as well as its enormous shipping and trade markets, including Hong Kong and Singapore. Lack of knowledge and technical proficiency in blockchain technology, however, may limit the expansion of the blockchain retail Industry globally.

Segmental Overview

The Industry for Blockchain in Retail is segmented into components, deployment, and application. The segment for cloud-based deployment is anticipated to have the greatest CAGR in 2021 out of all the forecasted segments. This market’s expansion is anticipated to be aided by the growing need for cloud-based retail blockchain solutions for processing massive volumes of consumer data, as well as the growing need to cut costs associated with internal system design, implementation, and continuing maintenance. A trend that is anticipated to increase in the upcoming years is the progressive use of cloud infrastructure by a number of retail firms. The advantages of cloud infrastructure, including its simplicity in use, low need for internal infrastructure, high scalability, and simplicity in installing retail blockchain solutions, boost the expansion of the cloud-based market.

According to the component, the solutions sector is anticipated to hold the highest proportion of the worldwide blockchain in retail Industry in 2021. This segment’s significant market share can be attributed to the rising demand for retail blockchain solutions to ensure efficient supply chain and fraud management, as well as the rising acceptance of cryptocurrency payment services, blockchain-based solutions for enhancing food safety, and cloud-based retail blockchain solutions.

Regional Overview

The highest CAGR is anticipated to be recorded in Asia-Pacific. The region’s expanding economies, including those of India, China, and Indonesia, are to blame for the quick rise of blockchain in retail solutions and services among urban populations. The region’s development is being supported by the rising use of B2B blockchain-based payment systems, a surge in demand for retail blockchain solutions to ensure efficient supply chain and fraud management, a surge in demand for retail payment systems, and the presence of more seasoned blockchain businesses.

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 170 Million Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 2200 Million Market Size in 2022 USD 395 Million CAGR Growth Rate 40% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Prominent Players SAP, IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, Bitfury, AWS, Auxesis Group, BTL, Cegeka, Guardtime, loyyal, CoinBase, Sofocle, RecordsKeeper, ModulTrade, Reply, BigchainDB, Warranteer, BitPay, Abra, Provenance, OGYDocs, Blockverify, Blockchain Foundary, and Others Key Segment By Component, Deployment, Application, and Region

Competitive Landscape

By examining Industry segments and projecting Industry size, the reports also aid in understanding the dynamics and organizational structure of the global Blockchain in Retail industry. The study serves as an investor’s guide thanks to its clear depiction of competitive analysis of key companies by product, price, financial condition, product portfolio, growth plans, and regional presence in the worldwide access control Industry.

2019: To create the distributed ledger system, which will be distinct from Nestlé’s continuing involvement with the IBM Food Trust blockchain, the food giant worked with OpenSC, a blockchain platform.

2019: With the help of IBM, Scentre Group, and a group of Australian financial services firms, a pilot project to put retail lease bank guarantees on a private blockchain was launched.

Prominent Players

SAP

IBM

Microsoft

Oracle

Bitfury

AWS

Auxesis Group

BTL

Cegeka

Guardtime

loyyal

CoinBase

Sofocle

RecordsKeeper

ModulTrade

Reply

BigchainDB

Warranteer

BitPay

Abra

Provenance

OGYDocs

Blockverify

Blockchain Foundary

Others

The global Blockchain in Retail Industry is segmented as follows:

By Component

Solutions

Services

By Deployment

Cloud

On-Premises

By Application

Compliance Management

Supply Chain and Inventory Management

Smart Contract

Transaction Management

Identity Management

Automated Customer Service

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Blockchain in Retail Market Size, Trends and Insights By Component (Solutions, Services), By Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), By Application (Compliance Management, Supply Chain and Inventory Management, Smart Contract, Transaction Management, Identity Management, Automated Customer Service), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2022–2030

