Garden Robot Market Is Expected To Witness Prominent Growth with an Absolute Dollar Opportunity Accounting To US$ 4.7 Billion, States Fact.MR

Increased interest in gardening among people during the last two years can be attributed to the pandemic lockdown. Shortages and supply chain issues during the pandemic also played a role in blooming home gardening.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global garden robot market is projected to expand at an impressive CAGR of 10.5% and be valued at US$ 7 billion by 2033.

and be valued at US$ by 2033. The market witnessed 8.6% CAGR for the period of 2018-2022.

CAGR for the period of 2018-2022. Under movement type, remote controlled garden robots are predicted to dominate the market and is estimated to be valued at US$ 1.6 billion in 2023.

in 2023. The U.S. is expected to dominate the market share in North America by likely accounting for 86.3% of its market share in 2023.

of its market share in 2023. Use of garden robot in residential sector under application segment likely to represent 58.8% market share in 2023.

market share in 2023. Autonomous garden robots under movement type segment is predicted to have a market valuation of US$ 961 million in 2023.

Market Development

Companies are continuously launching new garden robots with multi-functional capabilities along with enhanced battery and range. With increasing number of players entering the market and big players acquiring other companies, garden robot market will witness a substantial growth in the near future.

Manufacturers of garden robots are developing garden robots suitable for regional terrains. For instance, LG Electronics launched a lawn mowing robot in April 2022 targeting Korean customers after conducting a two-month-long field test in the country.



Key players of garden robots are also focusing on enhanced navigation technology including improved GPS tracking by creating virtual boundaries or use of computer vision or LiDAR, which will enhance automation and support great sales.



Competitive Landscape

For instance, in May 2022, Toro launched a robotic mower offering cutting-edge, easy-to-deploy technology and never seen before features expanding their residential yard care category. The new robotic mower will be available to customers in spring 2023.

In September 2022, STIHL announced new iMOW robotic lawn mowers with variable speeds for up to 5,000 m2. The company launched six robots in the line-up, equipped with a new Disc Cut mowing system. It also has added feature of automatic return to the dock for recharging as necessary.

Key Companies Profiled

Belrobotics

Deere & Company

FutureGen Robotics LLC

GARDENA

Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Husqvarna AB

LG Electronics

Mamibot Manufacturing USA

STIGA S.p.A

Tertill

The Kobi Company

Worx

Zucchetti Centro Sistemi Spa



A study conducted by National Gardening Association revealed that in 2021, around 42% of gardeners spent more time on gardening activities due to the pandemic lockdown and the younger gardening demographic is increasing rapidly to all-time highs.

The garden robot market has witnessed a growth rate of 8.6% from 2018 to 2022. North America is the largest manufacturer of garden robots and has driven the sales of garden robots in the historical period and is expected to continue its dominance in other regions by accounting for 29.3% market share in 2023.

Segmentation of Garden Robot Industry Research

By Type : Single Purpose Mowers Tractors Weeder Picker Sprinklers Cultivators Others Multipurpose (Mowing, Leaf Blowing, Snow Blowing, Weeding, Harvesting, Watering, Monitoring, Others)

B Application : Residential Commercial

By Movement : Autonomous Remote Controlled

By Connectivity : Wi-Fi Bluetooth Cellular GPS Radios Muti-Tech

By Sales Channel : Online Sales Company Owned Platform e-Commerce Website Offline Sales Gardening Stores Franchised Stores Independent Stores Other Sales Channel

Garden Robot Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global garden robot market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of type (single purpose (mowers, tractors, weeder, picker, sprinklers, cultivators, others), multipurpose (mowing, leaf blowing, snow blowing, weeding, harvesting, watering, monitoring, others)), application (residential, commercial), movement (autonomous, remote controlled), connectivity (Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular, GPS radios, muti-tech), sales channel (online sales (company owned platform, e-commerce website), offline sales (gardening stores, franchised stores, independent stores, other sales channel)) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

