$3.6 Billion Worldwide Emergency Lighting Batteries Industry to 2030 - Featuring ARTS Energy, EnerSys, Exide Technologies and JB Battery Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Emergency Lighting Batteries - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Emergency Lighting Batteries estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Lead-Acid Battery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.8% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Li-Ion Battery segment is readjusted to a revised 14.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $448.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.8% CAGR

The Emergency Lighting Batteries market in the U.S. is estimated at US$448.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$775.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.5% and 8.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$525.8 Million by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured) -

  • ARTS Energy
  • East Penn Manufacturing Co., Inc.
  • Electrocine (Sales) Corporation
  • EnerSys
  • Exide Technologies
  • JB Battery
  • Mackwell
  • MK Battery
  • Mule Lighting
  • Raca Parts
  • SAFT
  • Tridonic GmbH & Co KG
  • Yuasa Battery Indonesia

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Emergency Lighting Batteries: An Introduction
  • Global Market Prospects & Outlook
  • Emergency Lighting Batteries - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Introduction of Technologically Advanced Products to Support Market Growth
  • M&A Deals to Strengthen the Market Demand
  • Myriad Benefits Associated with Emergency Lighting to Sustain Market Demand
  • Need for Emergency Lighting to Develop Smart Building Network Offer Widening Opportunities to Market Growth
  • With the Introduction of Wireless Technology, New Trends Emerge in Emergency Lighting
  • With Emerging Lighting Promising Safer Solutions, the Market is Expected to Witness Robust Growth
  • LED Segment to Register Fastest Growth
  • Application in Residential Sector to Exhibit Fastest Growth during the Forecast Period Owing to Rise in Construction Projects, Comprising both Apartments and Residential Complexes
  • Decline in LED Prices Bode Well for Market Growth
  • Due to Wide Range of Application Base, Including Industrial, Commercial, and Residential Sector, Emergency Lighting Batteries Market is Expected to Register Growth
  • Rapid Urbanization to Support Market Growth
  • Booming Construction Industry to Drive Market Demand
  • Huge Operational Cost and Capital Investment: Market Restraints

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

