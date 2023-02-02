Global Infrared Gas Sensor Market Is Expected to Reach $447 Million by 2031: Says AMR

The global infrared gas sensor market is analyzed across type, industry vertical, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By type, the fixed segment held the largest share in 2021, garnering around over half of the global infrared gas sensor market revenue, and is projected to maintain its dominance by 2031. It is also expected to showcase the faster CAGR of 9.15% during the forecast period.

By industry vertical, the industrial segment contributed just over one-fourth of the global infrared gas sensor market share in 2021, and is projected to remain dominant by 2031. The healthcare segment, however, would display the fastest CAGR of 12.03% throughout the forecast period.

By region, Asia-Pacific held the major share in 2021, garnering nearly half of the global infrared gas sensor market revenue. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 9.53% from 2022 to 2031. The other provinces studied through the report include Europe, North America, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global infrared gas sensor market report include AlphaSense Inc., Dräger, Dynament, Senseair, SmartGAS, Figaro Engineering Inc, Amphenol Corporation, Heimann, Honeywell International Inc. and SGX Sensor Tech.

These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance and developments by the top players.

