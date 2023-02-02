New Must-Read Book, Imagine That...From PCs to NFTs, Demystifies the Future of Technology
Beverly Macy - Strategic Advisor, Best-Selling Author, Educator at UCLA Anderson and UCLA Extension, Academic Advisor UCLA Blockchain Lab
Imagine That...From PCs to NFTs is a guide to the history, present and future of technology and NFTs, featuring real-life examples to help you understand potential implications for your own venture.”LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beverly Macy’s latest work, Imagine That...From PCs to NFTs is available to pre-order on the Amazon Kindle Store.
— Beverly Macy
This enlightening new book takes readers on a journey through the key moments and technological advancements that have shaped the world and led to game-changing NFTs and Web3.
“I had to write this book. The NFT and Web3 space symbolizes everything I’m passionate about. Imagine That...From PCs to NFTs introduces NFTs and their potential applications and dives into real-life use cases of NFTs across different industries. You’ll read about how companies like TIME Inc. and VanEck Asset Management are exploring the use of NFTs in their operations and learn about the impact of NFTs on the media world through Bored Ape Yacht Club/Jenkins the Valet projects. You’ll also discover how NFTs are being used to revolutionize the music industry with Spottie WiFi. And with Dr. Sian Proctor and Subtractive, you’ll read about NFTs in outer space that raised money for charity!” Macy said.
“Whether you’re a tech buff or someone seeking to understand more about how technology is shaping our world, Imagine That...From PCs to NFTs is the perfect read for you. It’s a comprehensive guide to the history, present and future of technology and NFTs, featuring real-life examples to help you understand the potential implications for your own industry or venture.”
Kyle Schember, CEO of Subtractive Inc., said, “At every intersection of newly introduced technology, there are the enthusiasts and the naysayers. Those that take the time to fully understand the power of NFTs and Web3 will quickly realize that this truly is the next wave of disruption. Imagine That...From PCs to NFTs is essential for anyone who wants to understand the key moments and technological advancements that have led us to where we are today.”
From the advent of the PC to the dot-com era, social media, blockchain, IoT, and now NFTs and Web3, Beverly Macy offers unique insight into the innovations and disruptions that have shaped the tech industry and how technology is rapidly changing our world today.
Imagine That...From PCs to NFTs offers an inspirational view around new, emerging technologies and fresh thinking on how brands and individuals can succeed in the digital age. The eBook is available to pre-order on the Amazon Kindle Store.
About The Author
Macy teaches Media, Sports & Entertainment at UCLA Anderson School of Management and Brand Management at UCLAx. She launched one of the very first NFT courses on any college campus with her NFTs and Web3 in Business course in August 2022.
Macy’s first book, The Power of Real-Time Social Media Marketing, was published by McGraw Hill in 2011.
With her wealth of knowledge and experience as an educator and industry expert, Macy is the perfect guide to take you on a journey through the history and future of technology and NFTs. Her new book, Imagine That...From PCs to NFTs offers readers a unique perspective on the technological advancements that have shaped our world and the potential of NFTs to change how we think about ownership and value.
