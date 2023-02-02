Rockville, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Demand for Cardiovascular Therapeutic Catheters Is Expected To Rise at a CAGR of 7.5% by 2032: Fact.MR Analysis

Rapidly Growing Rate Of Senior Population Worldwide (Who Are More Likely To Experience Heart-Related Ailments) And Swiftly Developing Global Healthcare Sector Are Boosting The Sales Of Cardiovascular Catheters

The global cardiovascular catheters market is valued at US$ 21.44 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach US$ 42.18 billion by 2033, as per a new industry analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider.

Cardiac catheters are devices used to direct and visualise the coronary arteries or to examine how the heart valves are working. The catheter is typically a thin, flexible tube that assists in completing cardiovascular treatments such as angioplasty and stenting by guiding equipment through the body's blood arteries. Cardiac catheters are in high demand because they provide an effective alternative option such as minimally-invasive interventional procedures to open surgeries. The prevalence of cardiovascular disorders, changes in living habits, poor dietary practices, and excessive consumption of alcohol and tobacco are all contributing to an increase in the sales of cardiac catheters.

Surgeries are now becoming common as a result of rising cases of artery blockage and stroke. Demand for cardiovascular catheters is increasing as minimally-invasive surgical procedures with improved medical imaging are becoming more popular. Along with technological advancements and developments in sensor technologies, the rising need for interventional cardiac catheterization will further support market trends for cardiovascular catheters during the projection period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global cardiovascular catheters market is expected to increase at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2033.

Worldwide sales of cardiovascular therapeutic catheters are expected to rise at a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period.

Global demand for cardiovascular diagnostic catheters is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6% during the next 10 years.

China's market is predicted to surge ahead at a CAGR of 11% during the projected period.

Recent Market Developments

The Healight ultraviolet-A light-based pulmonary catheter received a U.S. patent from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in November 2021, according to Aytu BioPharma.

November 2021: FDA authorised the UK-based The Flume Catheter Company Ltd. to market the FLUME catheter in the United States.

March 2021: FDA approved MedAlliance's drug-eluting coronary balloon catheter. The product is known as the Selution SLR sustained limus release drug-eluting balloon catheter. It was given the green light for its design since it increased the luminal diameter in patients with atherosclerotic lesions.

To detect, monitor, and examine the radiofrequency and energy distribution during cardiac ablation treatments, Boston Scientific Corporation introduced DIRECTSENSE technological tool in June 2020. It is implanted at the tip of catheters. This new introduction gave the business a technological edge over its competitors and enables it to diversify its product line.

Key Companies Profiled

AngioDynamics, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Biotronik SE & Co. KG

Boston Scientific Corporation

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation

GE Healthcare

Hansen Medical, Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

St. Jude Medical, Inc.

Terumo Medical Corporation

Toray Industries, Inc





Key Segments of Cardiovascular Catheters Industry Research

By Product : Cardiovascular Therapeutic Catheters Cardiovascular Diagnostic Catheters

By End User : Hospitals Clinics Ambulatory Surgical Centers

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global cardiovascular catheters market, presenting historical demand data (2018 to 2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023 to 2033.

The study divulges essential insights on the market on the basis of product (cardiovascular therapeutic catheters, cardiovascular diagnostic catheters) and end user (hospitals, clinics, ambulatory surgical centers), across five major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and MEA).

