Aviation Capital Group Announces Delivery of One Boeing 737-9 MAX to Copa Airlines

Aviation Capital Group LLC ("ACG") announced the delivery of one new Boeing 737-9 MAX aircraft on long-term lease to Copa Airlines. This Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, powered by CFM International LEAP-1B engines, is the final aircraft to deliver to the airline as part of a multiple-aircraft sale-and-lease back transaction between ACG and Copa Airlines.

About Aviation Capital Group

Aviation Capital Group was founded in 1989 and is one of the world's premier full-service aircraft asset managers with approximately 480 owned, managed and committed aircraft as of September 30, 2022, which are leased to approximately 90 airlines in approximately 45 countries. ACG is a wholly owned subsidiary of Tokyo Century Corporation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230201006128/en/