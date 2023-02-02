Minister Khera and Minister Duclos announce the appointment of a new member to the National Seniors Council

Government of Canada committed to the well-being and quality of life of older adults

GATINEAU, QC, Feb. 2, 2023 /CNW/ - Older Canadians are important and integral members of our communities. The Government of Canada is seeking advice to inform ongoing work that helps Canadians age with dignity, safety, comfort and respect and in the best possible health, while enjoying social and economic security.

Today, the Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera, and the Minister of Health, Jean-Yves Duclos, announced the appointment of a new member to the National Seniors Council (NSC), Dr. Marie Beaulieu for a three-year term.

Dr. Marie Beaulieu works hard to end the invisibility experienced by older adults who have been mistreated. In September 2022, the United Nations named Dr. Beaulieu one of 50 international leaders of the Decade on Healthy Aging (2021–2030). Dr. Beaulieu previously served on the National Seniors Council from 2013 to 2018.

Since 2007, the NSC has examined issues related to the social isolation of seniors, the participation of older workers in the labour force, positive and active aging, volunteerism, low income among seniors and elder and financial abuse. Recently, they have examined issues emerging from the COVID-19 pandemic and provided Ministers with advice on these matters. Currently, the NSC is undertaking a review of, and providing recommendations on various measures that could support older Canadians in aging at home.

The NSC is made up of experts on issues relevant to aging and older adults. Members engage with older adults, stakeholders and experts to provide advice to the Government of Canada on matters related to the health, well-being and overall quality of life of seniors.

Members are appointed based on their expertise and experience related to seniors issues, by the Governor in Council on the recommendation of the Minister of Seniors and the Minister of Health.

The Government is committed to open, transparent and merit-based processes for selecting Governor in Council appointees. Appointees play a fundamental role in Canadian democracy as they serve on commissions, boards, Crown corporations, agencies and tribunals across the country.

"I am pleased to welcome Dr. Marie Beaulieu as the newest member to the Council. Her experience and work to address elder abuse, bullying and ageism will be an asset in our continued work to strengthen our approaches to enhance the quality of life of older Canadians. I look forward to the perspectives she will bring to the Council on how we can help seniors age in their own homes and communities for as long as they wish, including a possible Aging at Home benefit."

– Minister of Seniors, Kamal Khera

"Congratulations to Dr. Marie Beaulieu on her appointment to the National Seniors Council. Helping Canadians age with dignity and live closer to home is an important priority for our government. I am confident that Dr. Beaulieu will bring important expertise to the table, and I look forward to her insights on the health and well-being of seniors."

– Minister of Health, Jean-Yves Duclos

