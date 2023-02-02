Reliance Entertainment, One of India's Leading Content Production Houses, Joins Forces With the Best Creative Minds to Produce 2023's Most Binge-Worthy Web Series

Reliance Entertainment, which has produced a plethora of award-winning and blockbuster films across various languages and genres, is best known in the streaming space for Netflix's "Sacred Games." The company has 10 shows greenlit for development and four in production.

The company entered the streaming space in 2018 and produced 13 shows in five years. These include "Ghoul" and "Family Tandoncies" for Netflix; "Masoom" for Disney+ Hotstar; "Black Widows" and "Sunflower" for ZEE5 and "Dr. Arora" for SonyLIV.

Sweta Agnihotri, CEO, Content Syndication & Namit Sharma, Producer, Reliance Entertainment, say, "The studio aims to continue collaborating with some of the most creative minds in the business. This year there are also lots of exciting new shows and we're working to generate both original material and good adaptations of great stories."

Currently in the works for 2023 are Rohit Shetty's "Indian Police Force," revolving around a Delhi police officer, and Vikramaditya Motwane's Bollywood saga "Jubilee," both for Amazon's Prime Video service. Season 2 of Vikas Bahl's "Sunflower," a murder mystery starring Sunil Grover, is in preproduction.

Further in 2023, a collaboration that promises various stories for a global audience is being led by visionary Hollywood producer Peter Safran along with acclaimed writer David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick. Horror filmmaker Vikram Bhatt & "Pathaan" writer Shridhar Raghavan are working with them for the shows.

Reliance Entertainment also has a basket of intriguing shows in association with "A Dirty Picture" filmmaker Milan Luthria, "Paan Singh Tomar" filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia, "Mirzapur" director Gurmmeet Singh, "Khandaani Shafakhana" filmmaker Shilpi Dasgupta, and "Fukrey" franchise creator Mrighdeep Singh Lamba.

On the horizon, Anand Neelakantan's ("Battle of Saragarhi") woman-led spy thriller, Sudeep Nigam's (Netflix's "Indian Predator: The Diary of a Serial Killer") crime thriller, and Garima Pura Patiyaalvi's (Netflix series "Little Things") young girl's adventure in a strict convent school is also in the works.

More: https://bit.ly/RelianceReleaseSlate

About Us:

www.relianceentertainment.com

Reliance Entertainment is one of India's leading film and entertainment companies that is engaged in the creation and distribution of content across Films, Streaming, TV, Animation, Gaming, and Digital platforms.

On 22nd Oct, 2022 Reliance Entertainment signed a business combination agreement with International Media Acquisition Corp. IMAQ:

https://bit.ly/BuisnessAgreement

FACEBOOK: @RelianceEntertainment

TWITTER: @RelianceEnt

INSTAGRAM: @reliance.entertainment

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230202005607/en/