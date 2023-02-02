China Lead Ore Import Industry Report 2022: Import Analysis 2018-2022, Major Sources 2018-2022, & Outlook 2023-2032

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Research Report on China's Lead Ore Import 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The main use of lead is in the manufacture of lead-acid batteries, and as the global automotive industry grows, global consumption of lead is increasing year by year.

By the end of 2022, there will be more than 1.5 billion vehicles worldwide. And the service life of lead-acid batteries is generally not more than 3 years, so the world needs to replace a large number of lead-acid batteries every year. China is the world's major producer and exporter of lead-acid batteries, and because China's local lead ore reserves are insufficient, China has to import a large amount of lead ore every year.

In 2021, China imported 1.193 million tons of lead ore and its concentrates (referred to as lead ore, hereinafter), down 8.9% year-on-year, and the import value was US$1.85 billion, up 8.5% year-on-year. In the first three quarters of 2022, China imported 749,000 tons of lead ore, down 13.4% year-on-year, and the import value was US$1.10 billion, down 17.0% year-on-year.

The main reason for the decline in China's lead ore imports in 2021-2022 is the decline in demand for lead ore in China due to lower plant starts as a result of COVID-19. Demand for lead ore in the Chinese market is expected to recover gradually in 2023-2032 as the adverse effects of COVID-19 on the Chinese economy fade away.

In the first three quarters of 2018-2022, the average price of China's lead ore imports generally shows a trend of increasing before decreasing. According to The publisher's analysis, in 2018-2020, the average price of China's lead ore imports fluctuates slightly but is generally stable at around US$1300 per ton, and in 2021, the average price of China's lead ore imports rises to US$1551.8 per ton, up 19.0% y-o-y. In the first three quarters of 2022, the average price of China's lead ore imports falls to US$1473.5 per ton, down 4.1% year-on-year.

In 2021, China imported lead ore from a total of 39 countries and regions. The publisher's analysis shows that China's major sources of lead ore imports by import volume are the Russian Federation, the United States, Turkey, Peru and Australia. Among them, the Russian Federation is China's largest source of lead ore imports, with China importing 266,000 tons of lead ore from the Russian Federation in 2021, accounting for 22.3% of the total import volume and the import value of US$440 million, accounting for 23.5% of the total import value. In 2021, the U.S. overtook Peru as China's second largest source of lead ore imports, with the import volume reaching 189,000 tons, up 37.1% year-on-year.

The publisher expects that China will still need to import large amounts of lead ore each year from 2023-2032.

Topics covered:

China's Lead Ore Import Status and Major Sources in 2018-2022

What is the Impact of COVID-19 on China's Lead Ore Import?

Which Companies are the Major Players in China's Lead Ore Import Market and What are their Competitive Benchmarks?

Key Drivers and Market Opportunities in China's Lead Ore Import

What are the Key Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities for China's Lead Ore Import during 2023-2032?

What is the Expected Revenue of China's Lead Ore Import during 2023-2032?

What are the Strategies Adopted by the Key Players in the Market to Increase Their Market Share in the Industry?

What are the Competitive Advantages of the Major Players in China's Lead Ore Import Market?

Which Segment of China's Lead Ore Import is Expected to Dominate the Market in 2032?

What are the Major Adverse Factors Facing China's Lead Ore Import?

Key Topics Covered:

1. 2018-2022 China's Lead Ore Import Analysis

1.1. China's Lead Ore Import Scale

1.1.1. China's Lead Ore Import Volume

1.1.2. China's Lead Ore Import Value

1.1.3. China's Lead Ore Import Price

1.1.4. China's Apparent Lead Ore Consumption

1.1.5. Import dependence of lead ore in China

1.2. Major Import Sources of Lead Ore in China

1.2.1. By Import Volume

1.2.2. By Import Value

2. China's Coarse Lead Ore Import Analysis 2018-2022

2.1 Coarse Lead Ore Import Volume

2.2. Coarse Lead Ore Import Volume

2.3. Coarse Lead Ore Import Price

2.4 Import Dependence of Coarse Lead Ore

2.5 Analysis of Coarse Lead Ore Import by Type

2.5.1 Import Volume of Coarse Lead Ore by Type

2.5.2. Import Value of Coarse Lead Ore by Type

2.5.3. Import Price of Various Types of Coarse Lead Ore

2.6 Sources of Coarse Lead Ore Imports

2.6.1. By Import Volume

2.6.2. By Import Value

3. 2018-2022 China Lead Ore Concentrate Import Analysis

3.1. Import Volume of Lead Ore Concentrate

3.2. Import Value of Lead Concentrate

3.3. Import Price of Lead Concentrate

3.4 Import Dependence of Lead Concentrate

3.5 Analysis of Import of Lead Concentrate by Type

3.5.1 Import Volume of Lead Concentrate by Type

3.5.2. Import Value of Lead Concentrate by Type

3.5.3. Import Price of Lead Concentrate by Type

3.6 Sources of Lead Concentrate Imports

3.6.1. By Import Volume

3.6.2. By Import Value

4. 2018-2022 Analysis of the Main Import Sources of Lead Ore in China

4.1 Analysis of Imports of Lead Ore from the Russian Federation

4.2. Analysis of Imports of Lead Ore from the United States

4.3 Analysis of Imports of Lead Ore from Turkey

4.4 Analysis of Imports of Lead Ore from Peru

4.5 Analysis of Imports of Lead Ore from Australia

4.6 Analysis of Imports of Lead Ore from Other Countries

5. China's Lead Ore Import Outlook 2023-2032

5.1 Factors Affecting China's Lead Ore Imports

5.1.1 Favorable Factors

5.1.2. Unfavorable Factors

5.2. China's Lead Ore Import Forecast, 2023-2032

5.2.1 Import Volume Forecast

5.2.2. Forecast of Major Import Sources

5.2.3. Major Imported Lead Ore Types Forecast

