Smart Cities Market Share and Size is Projected to Reach USD 1,427.84 Billion at CAGR 13.9% by 2030
Rising demand for integrated security & safety systems for improved public safety are significant factors driving global smart cities market revenue growth
VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global smart cities market size reached USD 457.18 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Market revenue growth is attributed to rising demand for public security, as well as favorable government initiatives in various countries to develop advanced video surveillance, real-time vehicle number plate, and facial recognition solutions used for public safety in smart cities, emphasizing the importance of monitoring to ensure people's safety. Increasing energy usage results in higher energy dissipation and carbon emissions, highlighting the need for more sustainable and efficient energy consumption. Concerns about global warming and ozone depletion have prompted increased government attempts to reduce the country’s carbon footprint. Furthermore, tougher emission-control rules in both developed and emerging countries are expected to support revenue growth of the market.
Furthermore, growing government initiatives and Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models for smart transportation, Internet of Things (IoT) usage, and automation are driving market revenue growth. Rising analytics penetration and ongoing technological advancements by leading players are improving consumer experience and driving market revenue growth. Smart transportation is becoming a reality owing to technological innovations in transportation, an increase in demand for autonomous cars, and development of linked cards
Key Highlights in Report
On 29 March 2021, Zscaler Inc. and CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. launched an end-to-end security protection application. The zero-trust security from devices is expected to provide organizations with dynamic data and identity-centric security protection through new
The smart buildings segment is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. This is owing to expanding energy costs and increasing environmental problems, such as carbon emissions and waste, which are compelling builders to invest in smart building technology that delivers improved security and cost savings wherever possible.
The healthcare segment is expected to register the fastest revenue CAGR during the forecast period. The growing requirement for observing smart healthcare device users suffering from chronic illnesses and obtaining improved patient outcomes drives the provider's appeal and use hence driving revenue growth of the healthcare segment. The Internet of Things has made significant progress in enhancing public safety and health owing to its capacity to increase the efficiency and accuracy of present systems.
Key Players Included in this report are:
Cisco Systems
Inc.
International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation
SAP
Itron Inc.
Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
Schneider Electric
Siemens
Telensa Inc.
Accenture
Cubic Corporation
and Kapsch TrafficCom AG.
Market Segmentation Analysis
Players can concentrate on high-growth regions and, if necessary, modify their business plan according to the research report. The Smart Cities market is divided into a variety of categories, uses, and geographical areas. Players gain from the report's regional segmentation research since it offers pertinent data and insights into important geographic marketplaces.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
The post-COVID-19 phase has undergone substantial change, and Smart Cities market research highlights the opportunities and difficulties that still exist. This study report thoroughly examines the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy and post-pandemic market behaviour.
Regional Outlook
We carefully examined each division, regional classification, national study, and subject-specific data set during the market research. This Smart Cities market research report's goal is to look at growth patterns, promising futures, important obstacles, and expected results. Information on significant market participants, strategic alliances, plans, new product launches, and joint ventures are all included in the research.
Emergen Research has segmented the global smart cities market based on solution type, application, and region:
· Solution Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion 2019-2030)
Smart Transportation
Smart Buildings
Smart Utilities
Smart Citizen Services
Others
· Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion 2019-2030)
Security
Energy Management
Healthcare
Industrial Automation
Buildings
Transportation
Others
· Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Sweden
BENELUX
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Israel
Rest of MEA
