Tara Powers Accepts Two GOLD, One BRONZE Excellence Awards at Brandon Hall Annual Conference
Elevate Virtual Leadership program takes home GOLD at the 2022 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards
Our intent is always to provide our clients with transformative learning, tools and resources they need to reach the highest levels of engagement and success in the future of work.”WEST PALM BEACH, FL, US, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tara Powers, CEO of Powers Resource Center (PRC), a Denver-based talent development and leadership training company specializing in remote work, accepted multiple awards last night for its Elevate Virtual Leadership program for the 2022 Brandon Hall Group HCM Excellence Awards.
— Tara Powers, Founder & CEO, Powers Resource Center
The program captured the Gold Award for “Best Advance in Managing a Remote Workforce” in the Future of Work category. In addition, the program received the Gold award in the Leadership Development category for “Best Advance in Leadership Development” as well as the Bronze award for “Best Unique or Innovative Leadership Program” in the same category. The Excellence Awards feature two annual programs that recognize the best organizations that have successfully deployed programs, strategies, modalities, processes, systems, and tools that have achieved measurable results. Other winners of the Excellence Awards include Adobe, Wells Fargo, the American Red Cross, and more.
The awards to PRC were based on a case study done on the success of the program with a Global 100 Insurer. Prior to the pandemic, only 20 percent of the company’s employees worked remotely. Today, 75 percent are fully remote, 24 percent are hybrid, and only one percent work onsite. The company knew it needed help to support its workforce in remaining connected, productive, and satisfied. But it lacked internal expertise in how to do so. This client engaged Powers Resource Center (PRC) to create and implement a year-long learning program for its team of more than 1,500 Claims leaders and managers.
PRC created a six-module program. To gauge the overall effectiveness of the program, the client measured a comprehensive set of metrics, including Perceived value, Business results, Learning effectiveness, Job impact, Courseware, Support tools, Technology, and Instructor. The overall results were extraordinarily high. This eLearning journey proved to be one of the most well-received and successful leadership programs in the clients’ long history.
“We are thrilled to have earned these honors,” said Powers upon receiving the awards. “Our intent is always to provide our clients with transformative learning, tools and resources they need to reach the highest levels of engagement and success in the future of work.”
Powers is the author of Virtual Teams for Dummies and Working from Home for Dummies, published by Wiley. She is a leadership development expert, thought leader, keynote speaker, program developer, trainer, and executive coach who helps CEOs and corporations modernize their workplaces for the hybrid working world. She is an authorized partner for the Wiley suite of workplace assessment tools as well as a certified facilitator of Brene Brown’s Dare to Lead program.
About Powers Resource Center
PRC offers training products and programs that focus on modern leadership for the future of work through developing engaged, emotionally intelligent leaders and truly cohesive teams. We believe in the radical idea that careers should bring joy, fulfillment and growth. We are our clients’ trusted partners, bringing fresh eyes, strategic thinking, and straightforward, honest advice to help build thriving, agile workplaces. Over the past 25 years, PRC has worked with more than 300 companies and thousands of executives, managers, internal trainers, emerging leaders and teams to create cultures that get them excited and deliver results. In fact, if you have any employee training planned in the next 30 days, with a quick conversation PRC can help tighten up your training initiative to ensure even better results. Reach out to us today for a complimentary optimization call and let us audit your training and development programs to see if you are missing commonly overlooked key success factors. https://www.powersresourcecenter.com/lets-connect/.
