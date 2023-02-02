Seed Treatment Market is expected to grow from USD 2.6 billion in 2022 to USD 5.25 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Seed Treatment Market Size By Type (Fungicides, Chemicals, Insecticides, and Non-Chemicals), By Crop (Soybean, Canola, Corn, Wheat, and Others), By Application (Seed Pelleting, Seed Dressing, Seed Coating, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the seed treatment market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the seed treatment market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/seed-treatment-market/520/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the type, crop, application, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global seed treatment market are Syngenta AG, Bayer, BASF, Crop Science, Monsanto, DuPont, Chemtura, Nufarm among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide seed treatment market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

As hybrids and genetically modified seeds grow in popularity, the global seed treatment market is expected to grow significantly. Due to increased regulatory issues concerning fumigation and foliar spraying of pesticides, farmers are increasingly considering seed treatment as a means of protecting their investments in good quality seeds. In the future, seeds will become more expensive as a result of an increase in the demand for high-quality seeds with desirable agronomic characteristics. Traditionally, synthetic pesticides are being applied to plants as foliar applications to control pests, insects, & diseases. As well as being more effective and safer than conventional or traditional pest control methods, the process can be very cost-effective, supplementing other control measures to achieve desired results in the field due to its low cost. In addition to increasing seed size and shape, seed coating can also be used to enhance seed flowability and sowability, as well as germination. A seed coating can be used to increase seed shape and size and to improve seed flowability and sowability, leading to further market growth. As germination is becoming more popular across various regions in the forecast period, the market is expected to grow even more. The market is witnessing immense growth as consumers are becoming aware of the seed treatment but, there are some factors which are hampering the growth of the market such as the competitive landscape and stringent regulations.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/520

Scope of Seed Treatment Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Type, Crop, Application, and Regions.



Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Syngenta AG, Bayer, BASF, Crop Science, Monsanto, DuPont, Chemtura, Nufarm among others

Segmentation Analysis

Insecticides are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The type segment includes fungicides, chemicals, insecticides, and non-chemicals. The insecticides segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Due to the rising demand from China and India, particularly in Asia Pacific, insecticide sales have increased. As bio-based seed treatments don't leave residues in agricultural goods after use, they have become increasingly popular over the last ten years.

Corn is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The crop segment is soybean, canola, corn, wheat, and others. The corn segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. In order to treat seeds, biological and synthetic compounds are fed into the seeds in order to enhance their growth. There may be a definite link between the increased demand for crop protection products and the expansion of this segment.

Seed Coating is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment is seed pelleting, seed dressing, seed coating, and others. The seed coating segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Seed coating is a recognised and accepted seed treatment on a global scale. It hastens germination by locking up the moisture in the seed. Active compounds can now be delivered through seed coating, raising crop quality and yield. This is a recent breakthrough. A cheap, effective, and sustainable farming practise is crop protection. Application of seed coating reduces the amount of chemicals required during the cropping season. The dish is popular in the market since it is organic.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the seed treatment market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The European region witnessed a major share. Growing agricultural and fruit and vegetable plantation development projects in countries like Germany, France, the U.K., and Italy are the major drivers for market growth in Europe. The rising awareness about seed treatment procedures is creating more growth opportunities for market growth.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's seed treatment market size was valued at USD 0.20 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.41 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Germany, for example, is engaged in continuous development initiatives for fruit and vegetable plantations as well as agricultural plantations.

China

China’s seed treatment market size was valued at USD 0.25 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.51 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2023 to 2030.

Agriculture has become more active in the country coupled with a high crop demand from major economies like the U.S. and the European Union.

India

India's seed treatment market size was valued at USD 0.19 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.38 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2023 to 2030.

The seed treatment market is fueled by the rising demand for treated seeds, which are used in different crop types, including oilseeds, cereals, and fruits & vegetables.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the increase due to the rising demand for seed treatment procedures to improve the quality of seeds, propelling the growth of the market across the countries.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/520/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Bakery Processing Equipment Market Size By Equipment (Ovens & Proofers, Molders & Sheeters, Mixers & Blenders, Dividers & Rounders and Others), By Application (Pizza Crusts, Breads, Cakes & Pastries, Cookies & Biscuits and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/bakery-processing-equipment-market/524

Seed Treatment Market Size By Type (Fungicides, Chemicals, Insecticides, and Non-Chemicals), By Crop (Soybean, Canola, Corn, Wheat, and Others), By Application (Seed Pelleting, Seed Dressing, Seed Coating, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/seed-treatment-market/520

Pet Oral Care Products Market Size By Type (Services and Products), By Animal Type (Dogs, Cats, and Others), By Indication (Oral Tumor, Gum Disease, Dental Calculus, Endodontic Diseases, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/pet-oral-care-products-market/516

Insulated Food Container Market Size By Product (Plastics, Stainless Steel, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Convenience Store, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/insulated-food-container-market/502

Food Processing Equipment Market Size By Mode of Operation (Semi-Automatic and Automatic), By Type (Processing Equipment and Pre-Processing Equipment), By Application (Grains, Bakery & Confectionaries, Dairy, Meat & Seafood, Fruit & Vegetables, Beverages, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/food-processing-equipment-market/493

Coconut Products Market Size By Type (Copra, Coconut Milk, Coconut Oil, Coconut Meat, Coconut Water and Others), By Form (Powder, Solid and Liquid), By End-User (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/coconut-products-market/484

Animal Feed Market Size By Form (Crumbles, Pellets, Mash, and Others), By Livestock (Aquaculture, Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, and Others), By Type (Probiotics, Acidifiers, Antioxidants, Enzyme, Vitamins, Amino Acids, Minerals, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/animal-feed-market/438

Smoke Ingredients for Food Market Size By Type (Oil, Liquid, Powder and Others), By Application (Pet Food, Bakery & Confectionary, Meat & Seafood, Dairy Products, Snacks & Sauces and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/smoke-ingredients-for-food-market/432

Low Calorie Food Market Size By Type (Sugar Substitutes, Nutrient-Based Substitutes and Sugar Alcohol Substitutes), By Application (Dairy Products, Ice Creams & Jellies, Baked Products, Dietary Beverages and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/low-calorie-food-market/422

Food Texture Market Size By Functionalities (Emulsifying Agents, Thickening Agents, Stabilizing Agents, Gelling Agents and Others), By Application (Meat & Poultry Products, Snacks Products, Dairy Products, Bakery Products and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030