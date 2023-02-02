Frank H. Tainter, Ph.D.: Behind the Mystical Waters of Yellowstone National Park
Prepare to delve deeply into the vibrant fish culture that surrounds Yellowstone National Park's clear waters.ETOBICOKE, ONTARIO, CANADA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yellowstone National Park has been one of the cornerstones of America. It is filled with a multitude of wildlife and grounds for numerous studies, it is also filled with great memories of people who have spent trips with families and friends. A site filled with overflowing scenery including mountains, rivers, and lakes, all teeming with life. A place filled with wonders and secrets yet to be uncovered, and a place full of history.
Strap in for a ride and get ready for a field trip of a lifetime into one of America’s heritage parks, and read about the beauty that is to behold within Yellowstone National Park in Frank H. Tainter, Ph.D., book titled Fish Culture in Yellowstone National Park: The Early Years 1900-1931. A detailed book compiled from notes and memories passed down from relatives who had worked in the park and recorded the activities and its fishing culture.
Written in such a way that will let readers fall for the allure and call of Yellowstone National Park, worded with such clarity that allows readers to visualize and explore the rich scenery in the park – taking readers on a ride through the marvel that is Yellowstone National Park. Take this journey and explore the mysteries to behold on the waters of an American heritage.
Take a journey through Yellowstone National Park and explore the age long culture of fishing in Frank H. Tainter, Ph.D.’s Fish Culture in Yellowstone National Park: The Early Years 1900-1931. Available now on Amazon!
About Bookside Press:
Bringing stories and ideas to life, one tap at a time.
Bookside Press is all about creating buzz in the digital world. Buzz that'll have each vital
message be heard loud and clear. Headquartered in Canada, this hybrid publishing and advertising company aims to share the magic of its authors' books with the world. With a dedicated team of creatives and marketing professionals, Bookside Press collaborates with clients in building better brands that stand out and reach greater heights.
