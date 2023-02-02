The Bachelor Murder Mystery is Coming to Movie Theaters

This murder mystery parody is premiering February 3rd, 2023 at Laemmle Glendale Theater.

CALABASAS, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What if the world’s most famous bachelor is also a renowned “secret” agent? What if an international playboy decides to run for president but might be murdered by election day by one of his prospective first ladies? That is the premise of the outrageous new parody of murder mystery thrillers, The Bachelor Murder Mystery: Who Murdered the Bachelor? This outrageous spoof is coming to the movie theaters for a limited run at the historic Laemmle Glendale Theater before premiering on streaming on Valentine’s Day 2022. The film is directed by and starring executive producer Rich Twilling and features multimedia personality The Showstopper Shawn Valentino as The Bachelor, Miss USA finalist Toneata Morgan as his “girlfriend”, horror director Tremain Hayhoe and a cast of over fifty beautiful models.

The film is the third in The Bachelor movie saga after the success of The Playboy’s Impossible Mission and It’s a Wonderful Lifestyle. Who Murdered the Bachelor? is a riff on classic detective and spy films such as Clue, Psycho, Mission: Impossible and Knives Out. Movie aficionados will delight in the references to famous mystery motion pictures like The Godfather and Star Wars. The plot revolves around a famous bachelor living a fantasy lifestyle who faces a crisis of conscience when he discovers a global pandemic threatens mankind. Believing he is the only person who can save the planet, he decides to run for president. Unfortunately, the numerous ladies in his life would kill to be his first lady. The hilarious hijinks begin with the increasingly absurd murder attempts on the bachelor’s life. Twilling plays the detective assigned on the case.

Valentino has had a long media career promoting his jet-setting bachelor lifestyle that began on the Britney Spears inspired Womanizers episode of The Tyra Bank Show. He has also been featured as special guest on The Dr. Phil Show, Fear Factor, Take Me Out and the Vice Media documentary, The Showstopper: The Next Hugh Hefner. Morgan is an award-winning actress who was discovered by Valentino for a Miss Teen California Pageant. She has went on to a flourishing career with roles such as Playboy model Anna Nicole Smith and as herself in the reality series Temptation Island. Producer Twilling is a respected host/journalist and was one of the early innovators of sports entertainment podcasts before transitioning to starring in and producing feature films. Rideshare director Hayhoe reprises his infamous villain rock star villain role. Gold record winning hip-hop artist C-Tru provides the soundtrack.

Press and media are invited by Red Carpet Productions to watch the film exhibiting at Laemmle Glendale Theater from February 3rd to 9th.

The Bachelor Murder Mystery will soon be available on Amazon Prime, Tubi and other streaming platforms. Here is the first official trailer.

Watch the trailer of ‘The Bachelor Murder Mystery: Who Murdered the Bachelor?’https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rxAkOtiZQew