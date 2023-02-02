Granite Creek Capital Partners Announces Funding of Peak Toolworks

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO and JASPER, Ind., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C., a private investment firm based in Chicago, in partnership with Muzinich BDC, Inc., today announced its funding of Peak Toolworks (“Peak”), a complete tool solutions provider and Audax Group portfolio company. Peak’s incumbent lender, PNC Bank, N.A., continued its support of the company. The funding supports Peak Toolworks’ Acquisition of Expert Die, Inc. (“Expert Die”). Headquartered in Whitfield County, GA, Expert Die provides customers in North Georgia, East Tennessee, North Mississippi and North Alabama with blade sales and saw sharpening services.



With the addition of Expert Die, Peak Toolworks now has a total of 12 locations across the U.S. and Canada. The funding was provided from Granite Creek’s FlexCap II fund and represents the latest investment by Granite Creek in the industrials space.

“Peak is a premier manufacturer of cutting tools with an 80-year history of engineering excellence and reliable service,” said Peter Lehman, co-founder and partner at Granite Creek. “Expert Die is an outstanding complement to Peak’s existing network of manufacturing and sharpening service sites. We are excited to support Peak in its quest to further scale and diversify the business.”

“With Granite Creek’s investment and the subsequent addition of Expert Die, Peak has strengthened its southern presence, building on our companies’ ability to serve their loyal customer base,” said Kerry Baskins, CEO and president of Peak. “Our partnership with Expert Die has provided ample momentum moving into the new year and has us enthusiastic for the advancement to come.”

About Peak Toolworks

Headquartered in Jasper, Indiana, Peak Toolworks is a complete tool solutions provider, offering sharpening services, consumable tool manufacturing, and resale products for the secondary woodworking, composite, and metals industries across the U.S. and Canada. Peak is a servicer and manufacturer of saw blades and other tools used on wood, metals, and composites across building materials and general industrial end-markets.

About Audax Group

Audax Group is a leading alternative investment manager with offices in Boston, New York, San Francisco and London. Since its founding in 1999, the firm has raised over $32 billion in capital across its Private Equity and Private Debt businesses. With more than 360 employees and over 150 investment professionals, the firm is a leading capital partner for North American middle market companies. For more information, visit the Audax Group website: www.audaxgroup.com .

About Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C.

Founded in 2005, Granite Creek Capital Partners, L.L.C. is a Chicago-based private investment firm focused on providing capital and operational resources to lower middle market companies engaged in manufacturing, business services, healthcare, and agribusiness. With an experienced team of investment professionals bringing expertise in private equity, banking, operations, and business development, Granite Creek has a successful track record of investing in and supporting its portfolio companies. In 2022, Granite Creek was named to Inc.’s Founder-Friendly Investors list for the third year in a row, honoring the private equity and venture capital firms with the best track record of success backing entrepreneurs. For more information on Granite Creek, visit www.granitecreek.com or call 312-895-4500.

