Pet Oral Care Products Market will value USD 3.0 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Pet Oral Care Products Market Size by Type (Services and Products), By Animal Type (Dogs, Cats, and Others), By Indication (Oral Tumor, Gum Disease, Dental Calculus, Endodontic Diseases, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the pet oral care products market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the pet oral care products market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/pet-oral-care-products-market/516/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as type, animal type, indication, and regions. The key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the paragraphs below.

The significant players operating in the global pet oral care products market are Virbac, Nylabone (Central Garden & Pet Company), Colgate- Palmolive Company, Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc, Animal Microbiome Analytics, Inc., Vetoquinol SA, Nestlé Purina Pet Care, Barkbox, imRex Inc., Basepaws, Inc., Pedigree (Mars Incorporate), Dentalaire, International, Animal Dental Clinic, PetIQ, LLC, Petzlife UK among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide pet oral care products market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

A pet's oral hygiene is important, as improper care can cause infection, germs, bleeding from the mouth, etc. Oral care products are proven to be helpful for fighting bad breath and maintaining good oral hygiene. The pet oral care products market is driven by the increased cases of gum diseases among pets, especially those over the age of three, rising awareness of pet oral health, and the popularity of the products because they help improve health care. In order to increase their market share, key players in the pet oral care market are launching new products. They have also made their products available via e-commerce sites to expand their distribution channels. Some of the leading companies in the global pet oral care products market include Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc, Colgate-Palmolive Company etc. A growing disposable income, an increase in pet ownership, and a surge in pet insurance positively influence the market for pet oral care products. Additionally, rapid advancements and product launches in the pet oral care products market will provide profitable opportunities for market players in the forecast period. The market is witnessing immense growth as people become more aware of their pet’s oral health but there are some factors which are hampering the growth of the market such as the high cost of oral care products and fluctuation in the veterinary products supply chain.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/516

Scope of Pet Oral Care Products Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Type, Animal Type, Indication, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Virbac, Nylabone (Central Garden & Pet Company), Colgate- Palmolive Company, Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc, Animal Microbiome Analytics, Inc., Vetoquinol SA, Nestlé Purina Pet Care, Barkbox, imRex Inc., Basepaws, Inc., Pedigree (Mars Incorporate), Dentalaire, International, Animal Dental Clinic, PetIQ, LLC, Petzlife UK among others

Segmentation Analysis

Services are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The type segment is services and products. The services segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Once a year, pets need routine dental examinations since dental health significantly impacts their health and behaviour. To minimize plaque buildup, it is essential to brush your teeth regularly and floss them to prevent dental problems. Prevention is the key to managing dental problems.

Dogs are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The animal type segment is dogs, cats, and others. The dog’s segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This segment has been able to capture a large share of the market because of rising adoption rates and a high frequency of dental problems among dogs. A growing dog population in every region contributes significantly to the market's expansion. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has prompted many individuals to adopt dogs for psychological comfort.

Gum disease is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The indication segment is the oral tumour, gum disease, dental calculus, endodontic diseases, and others. The gum disease segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. There is a high prevalence of dental illness in companion animals, such as periodontitis and gingivitis, since mouth bacteria cause infection and damage to teeth, gums, mandibles, maxillae, and other facial structures, leading to an increased demand for oral health care products which is boosting the market growth.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the pet oral care products market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. A major factor driving market growth is the increase in awareness about pet oral health and the increase in spending on veterinary care. Moreover, rapid technological advancements and product launches have also driven the market globally. However, the cost of products and the need for veterinary dentistry in developing countries will likely hamper the market's growth.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's pet oral care products market size was valued at USD 0.136 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.230 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2023 to 2030.

A surge in disposable income in key markets, rising animal healthcare costs, and increasing awareness of pet dental diseases are all contributing factors to the growth of the pet oral care product market in Germany.

China

China’s pet oral care products market size was valued at USD 0.139 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.238 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 7% from 2023 to 2030.

Several oral health diseases are on the rise, pet care products are increasingly expensive, pet owners are becoming more aware of pet health, and dental procedures are increasing, all of which are increasing the market's growth.

India

India's pet oral care products market size was valued at USD 0.107 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.18 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2030.

India's growing need for proper and timely diagnosis with routine dental cleanings and pet humanization is driving its growth.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising awareness about pets’ oral health.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/516/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Bakery Processing Equipment Market Size By Equipment (Ovens & Proofers, Molders & Sheeters, Mixers & Blenders, Dividers & Rounders and Others), By Application (Pizza Crusts, Breads, Cakes & Pastries, Cookies & Biscuits and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/bakery-processing-equipment-market/524

Seed Treatment Market Size By Type (Fungicides, Chemicals, Insecticides, and Non-Chemicals), By Crop (Soybean, Canola, Corn, Wheat, and Others), By Application (Seed Pelleting, Seed Dressing, Seed Coating, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/seed-treatment-market/520

Pet Oral Care Products Market Size By Type (Services and Products), By Animal Type (Dogs, Cats, and Others), By Indication (Oral Tumor, Gum Disease, Dental Calculus, Endodontic Diseases, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/pet-oral-care-products-market/516

Insulated Food Container Market Size By Product (Plastics, Stainless Steel, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Convenience Store, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/insulated-food-container-market/502

Food Processing Equipment Market Size By Mode of Operation (Semi-Automatic and Automatic), By Type (Processing Equipment and Pre-Processing Equipment), By Application (Grains, Bakery & Confectionaries, Dairy, Meat & Seafood, Fruit & Vegetables, Beverages, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/food-processing-equipment-market/493

Coconut Products Market Size By Type (Copra, Coconut Milk, Coconut Oil, Coconut Meat, Coconut Water and Others), By Form (Powder, Solid and Liquid), By End-User (Food & Beverages, Cosmetics, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/coconut-products-market/484

Animal Feed Market Size By Form (Crumbles, Pellets, Mash, and Others), By Livestock (Aquaculture, Poultry, Ruminants, Swine, and Others), By Type (Probiotics, Acidifiers, Antioxidants, Enzyme, Vitamins, Amino Acids, Minerals, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/animal-feed-market/438

Smoke Ingredients for Food Market Size By Type (Oil, Liquid, Powder and Others), By Application (Pet Food, Bakery & Confectionary, Meat & Seafood, Dairy Products, Snacks & Sauces and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/smoke-ingredients-for-food-market/432

Low Calorie Food Market Size By Type (Sugar Substitutes, Nutrient-Based Substitutes and Sugar Alcohol Substitutes), By Application (Dairy Products, Ice Creams & Jellies, Baked Products, Dietary Beverages and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/low-calorie-food-market/422

Food Texture Market Size By Functionalities (Emulsifying Agents, Thickening Agents, Stabilizing Agents, Gelling Agents and Others), By Application (Meat & Poultry Products, Snacks Products, Dairy Products, Bakery Products and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030