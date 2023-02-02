Investors who lost over $100,000 with shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) should contact the Shareholders Foundation in connection with the Lawsuit against Tattooed Chef, Inc.

/EIN News/ -- SAN DIEGO, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. announces that a lawsuit is pending for certain investors in shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF).

Investors who purchased in excess of $100,000 in shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) have certain options and there are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: February 21, 2023. NASDAQ: TTCF investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.

On December 23, 2022, a lawsuit was filed against Tattooed Chef, Inc. over alleged Securities Laws Violations. The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose, among other things, that Tattooed Chef continuously downplayed its serious issues with internal controls, that Tattooed Chef’s financial statements from March 31, 2021 to the present included “certain errors” such as overstating revenue and understating losses, that as a result, Tattooed Chef would need to restate its previously filed financial statements for certain periods, and that as a result, Defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Those who purchased Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTCF) shares should contact the Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

