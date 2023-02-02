Discover WILD New Hampshire Day Set for Saturday, April 15, 2023

CONTACT:

Mark Beauchesne: (603) 271-6355

Jay Martin: (603) 271-3211

February 2, 2023

Concord, NH – Save the date! There may be bone-chilling cold in the forecast, but spring is just around the corner, and with it comes the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department’s popular outdoor festival, Discover WILD New Hampshire Day. This free community event is set for Saturday, April 15, 2023. It takes place from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. on the grounds of the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department at 11 Hazen Drive in Concord, NH, rain or shine. Admission is free.

Celebrating 33 years of connecting resident and visitors with the outdoors, Discover WILD New Hampshire Day is a fun way for the whole family to explore New Hampshire’s wildlife resources and outdoor traditions. Browse educational exhibits presented by environmental and conservation organizations from throughout the state. See live animals, big fish, and trained falcons. Try your hand at archery, casting, fly-tying, and on an air-rifle range. Watch retriever dogs in action. Get creative with hands-on craft activities. Plus, check out food truck alley—you’ll find something for every taste!

Discover WILD New Hampshire Day is hosted by the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department and presented by the Wildlife Heritage Foundation of New Hampshire, Fish and Game’s nonprofit partner (www.nhwildlifeheritage.org), with support from media sponsor Manchester Radio Group.

Watch for more details about Discover WILD New Hampshire Day at www.wildnh.com.