Volta Power Systems Partners with OPTIMA Batteries and King of the Hammers to Enable EV Off-Road Racing

Technology hub at 2023 King of the Hammers features Grand Design off-grid toy hauler with EV charging, OPTIMA Mobile Power Station and first-ever Ultra4 EV spec class rock crawler

/EIN News/ -- Johnson Valley, CA, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volta Power Systems has partnered with Dave Cole, Ultra4 and OPTIMA Batteries to create a technology demonstration hub for EV off-road racing at this years’ King of the Hammers in Johnson Valley. Included at the site are several key demonstrations:

Off-Grid Living

Volta is showing a 42’ Grand Design 5th Wheel Toy Hauler with a 36kWh li-ion system, 2,250W of solar, and an exportable EV charger for EV toys. The trailer itself can be recharged from shore, solar, or from a specialty-upfitted Dodge RAM with a secondary alternator.

Extending EV Truck Range

OPTIMA Batteries will be charging off-road Rivian EVs from their mobile Power Station (also houses a Volta system) and deployable solar.

Charging EV Toys

Dave Cole’s Ultra4 EV Spec Class rock climber will be charging from the trailer at the site each day in between trips. The OPTIMA Unplugged event on Feb 8 will provide opportunities to ride along.

The 2023 Progressive King of the Hammers takes place in Johnson Valley, a dry lakebed in southern California. The event will draw out over 50,000 off-road racers and fans to Hammertown, a temporary city, for over two weeks of racing, camping, music, food and off-road innovation. It is similar to Burning Man in scope.

“With off-road EVs like the Rivian, Ford Lightning and a host of electric toys coming to market, the ability to recharge these vehicles when adventuring away from civilization will extend your range and reduce the risk of getting stranded,” said Jack Johnson. “It’s a little silly to invest in an EV only to have to charge it from a gasoline generator. Our technology hybridizes a solution, filling up a high-performance li-ion storage system with clean, solar energy during the day while you’re out climbing rocks.”

Simple, reliable and accessible advanced energy is enabling off-grid recharging and eliminating range-anxiety for EV adventure vehicles. Volta is collaborating with RV-makers, automakers and off-road racing suppliers to lead the creation of an electrical ecosystem that enables off-grid adventure without reliance on internal combustion generators.

“It’s been great working with Jack Johnson and the entire Volta Team,” said Cameron Douglass, OPTIMA’s director of marketing. “We continue to pursue solutions that power people’s passions no matter what vehicle they have and no matter where they want to take them.”

Volta @ King of the Hammers Events:

FEB 4 - FEB 10: DROP-IN DEMONSTRATIONS: Volta will be present at their location along with experts from OPTIMA to demo the technology, take interviews and answer questions.

Weds FEB 8: OPTIMA UNPLUGGED - Optima, DCE and Volta will be hosting an off-road EV demonstration event including a Poker Run, Lunch, and ride-alongs with Dave Cole in the first-ever Ultra4 EV race car (for attending media).

Weds FEB 9: MEDIA BRIEF - Volta will be featured during the nightly media briefing at the Hammertown Media Tent at 7:15p (following the mandatory media briefing) and will share Q&A time with partners to talk about the project.









Attachments

Vince Boileau Volta Power Systems 6167864461 vince.boileau@boileau.co