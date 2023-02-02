¡Yo Quiero! Shares Healthier Choices on the Menu for The Big Game
America’s Dip Destination Celebrates the Super Bowl of Snacking
This year, you don’t have to ditch your favorite football foods to keep your healthier habits in check during the Big Game, just choose the right version of them.”RHOME, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Super Bowl Sunday, the 2nd Largest food ‘holiday’ in the United States, second only to Thanksgiving, is fast approaching. With the teams set for Super Bowl 56, family and friends have gotten their invites, the Smart TVs are getting ready to be fired up and it’s officially time to start thinking about what to eat during The Big Game.
“Super Bowl spectators have the good taste to consider their snacks as much as their fantasy teams when it comes to the end of football season,” says Jay Alley, Co-Owner, and Vice President of ¡Yo Quiero!, the family-owned Texas-based company known for their commitment the help people ‘eat good to feel good’. “We have seen sports become more and more of a culinary event and ¡Yo Quiero!, is the dip destination for the legions of fans making ‘better for you’ snack choices.”
“Just the thought of snacking on Super Bowl Sunday can sabotage any diet, but it doesn’t have to. This year, you don’t have to ditch your favorite football foods to keep your healthier habits in check during the Big Game on February 12th,” says Tara Murray, VP of Marketing for ¡Yo Quiero!, “We suggest focusing on your best appetizers and dips. Super Bowl is all about finger foods! So, make sure you have a solid selection of dips laid out across your table for everyone to nibble on throughout the game. Have fun with different flavors, textures, and colors.”
The team at ¡Yo Quiero! doesn’t suggest staying completely away from the football snacks you love, just choose the right version of them. They have compiled a list of game-day choices that are sure to satisfy your hungry team:
• Classic Guacamole: It’s not a Super Bowl party without guacamole made from the best hand-scooped avocados paired with the perfect blend of spices. A FUN SUPER BOWL IDEA: Make a BLT Guacamole with the addition of crispy bacon, grape tomatoes, and lettuce bits. It’s the classic BLT flavors in a dip.
• Avocado Cream Cheese Spinach Artichoke dip: Oh boy, this one’s so creamy and garlicky and is just as rich and delicious as the regular stuff. Containing 33% less Calories, 33% less Total Fat, 29% less Saturated Fat, and 33% less Cholesterol than the leading brands, it’s all the flavor without the guilt! This better-for-you option is perfect for dipping on Super Bowl Sunday.
• ¡Yo Quiero!, Mild Salsa: This smooth, fat-free salsa is just like your favorite restaurant salsa (but better). It is made with top-quality tomatoes, veggies, and the perfect amount of spices. As a staple to the chip dip, this fresh-tasting salsa is a year-round favorite.
• Avocado Salsa: Think of this as a guacamole and tomatillo salsa combo! Can’t beat a two-in-one to make the perfect salsa for dipping all day long.
• Avocado Cream Cheese Bacon Cheddar Ranch Dip: This creamy and flavorful and oh-so-flavorful dip made with Hass avocados, cream cheese, bacon, and a touch of ranch flavor, is perfect as an indulgent, yet healthier-for-you Super Bowl snack.
• Bean Dip: The protein-packed meatless treat is considered a Super Food. A Super Food for the Super Bowl? It’s a match made in heaven. Loaded with potassium, magnesium, folate, and fiber, ‘Better For You’ snacking has gone to new levels with bean dips on the menu.
¡Yo Quiero! reminds hosts to keep the ‘healthier-for-you’ party going with flavorful dips dutifully paired with crudité for dipping. Suggested vegetables to use to make any veggie dipping plate look colorful and amazing include Carrot, Cucumber, Celery, Asparagus, Broccoli, Cauliflower, Capsicum, and Snowpeas.
¡Yo Quiero!’s dips are available at select Costco, Walmart, and Albertson’s locations across the U.S. To learn more about ¡Yo Quiero! visit www.yoquierobrands.com and www.freshinnovationsllc.com.
About ¡Yo Quiero!
¡Yo Quiero! Brands is a Texas-based avocado, guacamole, and dip company with state-of-the-art facilities in Rhome, Texas and Guanajuato, Mexico. With a mission of selecting and growing the freshest and finest ingredients, ¡Yo Quiero! creates delicious, hand-crafted products that can be found in most local retailers. Bringing years of experience and dip expertise to the category, ¡Yo Quiero! leads and innovates with integrity and passion. The current lineup of handcrafted Guacamole, Super Chunky Avocado, Avocado Salsa, Elote Dip, Queso, and Salsa can be viewed on our website. For additional information, recipes, or product availability, please visit www.yoquierobrands.com
