Protest band mercilessly mocks the likes of Trump and Putin

Protest Band Beldon Haigh

Scary facemasks, anarchic viral videos & angry lyrics. Meet the protest band resonating with the quiet masses by mercilessly mocking the likes of Trump & Putin

I think there's a growing awareness that the world is run by a tiny number of individuals who seize wealth and power, whilst the rest of us get poorer and are fobbed off with fake news and lies” — Beldon Haigh

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THEY'VE been described as the protest band for every suburban, middle-income thinker who has finally had enough.

Beldon Haigh and the Mother of All Bands are arguably one of the UK's most followed online musical acts that you may never have heard about, until now.

After years in the wilderness, this controversial rock outfit from Scotland has captured the mood of the moment on social media, notching up millions of plays for their comical videos that mesmerise with a dark blend of humour and destructive nihilism.

So just who are Beldon Haigh and the Mother of All Bands and why are people suddenly talking about them?

"I think we saw the train wreck coming a few years ago and we started writing songs about it. Our videos may be funny, but they make a serious point. Millions of people have had enough of being let down by a system that only serves the greedy and the narcissistic," says lead-singer Beldon, a blunt-speaking Yorkshireman by birth.

"As a band, we sit in the angry middle ground along with the quiet masses of hard-working people who are fed up with governments of all persuasions. Like many people I used to run my own business, so we are not anti-capitalists. We are anti-greed."

The message appears to be resonating with audiences in a Britain that's beset by inflation, strikes, eroded savings and pensions, and increasing scepticism and mistrust of the political establishment.

Away from the internet, the group also performs live whilst wearing comical, but extremely life-like, facemasks of world leaders.

The band's latest online release is entitled Dumpster Fire and the accompanying video casts Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jung Un as 70s-style punks who launch an orgy of destruction, burning books, and priceless works of art.

Beldon says the band chose the trio to symbolise everything that’s wrong in a world synonymous with lies, war, and self-serving egotistical leaders.

"I think there's a growing awareness that the world is run by a tiny number of individuals who seize wealth and power, whilst the rest of us get poorer and are fobbed off with fake news and lies," he adds.

The band's previous release, Money Back, which clocked up a million streams during December, adopted a similar tone on behalf of the audience and includes the line: "Fed full of poison facts ... I want my money BACK."

One eminent reviewer described the sound the band creates as: "A million car radios in an endless traffic jam... They mash soul power horns, trad guitars, and warm keyboards into deceptively pretty songs that bite with the lyrics of an Elvis Costello who's had enough."

Beldon Haigh previously attracted attention for their energetic live gigs at various venues in Scotland, including the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

The Falkirk-based band's background has always been somewhat shrouded in mystery. The identities of the band are a rarely revealed secret. Their frontman may seem like an unlikely candidate for rock stardom. He's a 50-something former management training consultant (Beldon Haigh was his grandfather's name). However, this is a group of exceptionally accomplished musicians, who are writing and arranging intriguing rock music. Their songs aren't just disruptive... they are seriously well-produced.

The masks of Trump, Putin, and Kin Jung Un are made from realistic, 'hyperflesh rubber’ (the same material that created the internet's famous dancing baby viral). They are the creation of Colorado-based US sculptor Landon Meier, who uses a mixture of silicone, pigments, and secret ingredients to painstakingly recreate a person's likeness.

"The songs, the masks, the anarchic videos are all about storytelling," says Beldon. "We like to provoke, protest, and poke fun. We certainly aren’t doing it for money, it’s for the love of it and because we need to be able to laugh, especially in such difficult circumstances."

Don't be misled into thinking this is only about the social comment. This is seriously exciting music, performed by highly talented musicians, which will make you want to sit up and listen...

Dumpster Fire