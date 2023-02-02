Bridge Construction Planned Next Week on U.S. 1, Rockhill Drive in Bensalem Township

King of Prussia, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today that bridge construction will continue next week on U.S. 1 and Rockhill Drive between the Pennsylvania Turnpike and Penndel/Business U.S. 1 interchanges under a project to reconstruct, widen and improve a 1.3-mile section of U.S. 1 in Bensalem and Middletown townships, Bucks County.



Motorists are advised of the following travel restriction:



Drivers are advised to allow extra time when traveling through or near the work area. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.



PennDOT is reconstructing and widening U.S. 1, improving the interchanges, and constructing new bridges over the Neshaminy Creek, Rockhill Drive, and over rail lines near the Penndel/Business U.S. 1 exit under the $113.3 million Section RC2 contract.



JD Eckman, Inc., of Atglen, PA is the general contractor on the project, which is scheduled to be completed in mid-2026.



Section RC1 improvements between Old Lincoln Highway and the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bensalem Township were completed in December 2022. Section RC3, which will improve the U.S.1 corridor between Penndel/Business U.S. 1 and Corn Crib Lane (north of Route 413), is currently in preliminary engineering with construction bids tentatively expected to be opened in late 2026.



For more information on PennDOT's U.S. 1 reconstruction program in Bucks County, visit www.us1bucks.com.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.



For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.



MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #

