U+ Welcomes Innovation Visionary Christine Gulbranson as CEO of New U+NOVA
Christine Gulbranson, PhD joins U+ as the CEO of the company’s new U+ NOVA, which builds ventures for CVC, family office, and private equity firms.SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- U+, a leading global digital innovation company, announced today that entrepreneur, investor, innovator, and author Dr. Christine Gulbranson has signed on as the CEO of U+NOVA delivering CVCs, family offices, and private equity firms with
- Portfolio/investment management – U+ NOVA will set up and manage direct investment funds or venture-building vehicles, including sourcing the deals, picking the winners & creating NewCos,
- Portfolio delivery support – U+NOVA offers outsourced fractional experts to roll up their sleeves and help transfer the knowledge. Fully staff the delivery teams for NewCos.
- Management and Oversight - This includes integration into the core business.
Dr. Gulbranson joins U+ with a wealth of experience and know-how she has acquired as a highly successful entrepreneur, investor, and innovator. She is the author of TRANSFORMATIVE INNOVATION: Today’s Capital Drives Tomorrow’s Exponential Growth & Profits To Transform The World and has served as CEO, Chief Innovation Officer, VC investor, Board Director, and Advisor for several corporations, family offices, and non-profit organizations. Over the past 25+ years, Christine has built new markets and transformed a breadth of industries, including cleantech and renewables, materials, big data and information technology, mobility, agriculture, and healthcare, all while mitigating financial risks. She has served as a director on multiple profit/public services boards and speaks as an expert on innovation, leadership, strategy, agility and resilience, systems thinking, digital transformation, and technology.
“U+’s extensive experience building and leading cross-functional teams are essential to delivering innovations that meet real market needs,” said Christine. “This multi-disciplinary approach has been the backbone of my career. I’m elated to join Jan and the U+ team in amplifying growth across these sectors, leading U+NOVA.”
“Christine has a strong Family Office, Private Equity and CVC track record – managed over $100 billion in investments, $37 billion in annual operating budget, 3 VC funds and a CEO of a family office. Together with our existing global delivery, Christine’s leadership will significantly enrich our ability to deliver on innovation.
To remain competitive CVCs, family offices, and private equity firms are looking for innovative and cost-efficient ways to grow their businesses. Christine and U+ share an avant-garde entrepreneurial mindset essential in building scalable ventures with market traction, U+NOVA’s core focus.
About U+
U+ is a leading global digital innovation company specializing in corporate research and development, the launch of corporate and startup innovations, and transforming Fortune 1000 companies’ digital ideas into actual products. During the past 14 years, U+ has successfully turned more than 100 ideas into reality with a total valuation exceeding $2B across multiple industries, including finance, energy, telco, health, and automotive. For more information, please visit u.plus, or follow U+ on LinkedIn.
Ilya Filonau
U+
+1 347-200-7553
filonau@usertechnologies.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
YouTube