Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market to Flourish with an Impressive CAGR during 2022-2030 By Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing developments of digital technology and need for connectivity for communication among residents in remote locations are key factors

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market size reached USD 6.31 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 9.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing advancements in digital technologies and increasing need for better connectivity and communications among individuals or support and/or service and other groups and researchers, travelers, hikers, wildlife department, and others staying or operating in remote locations are key factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2022 and 2030.

In addition, increasing need for more accurate and timely weather forecasting and telecommunications will drive revenue growth of the market. Increasing urbanization has resulted in a rapid increase in global warming, resulting in rapid weather change, erratic weather conditions, volcanoes, wildfires, melting glacier ice, and floods, which is resulting in urgent need for better solutions to alleviate the problem, enable better and more accurate monitoring, and for providing alerts and communicating with concerned authorities/bodies in real time.

MSS is an emerging solution to the problem as it will help in predicting weather and help in protecting life and property. Forecasting based on satellite services are also helpful in agriculture and various industries. Additionally, increasing need to reduce time and costs spent on after damage of properties is expected to boost demand for MSS. Furthermore, increasing need for faster, more convenient, and flexible mode of communication in remote locations is expected to drive market revenue growth during the forecast period.

Request FREE Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/157

The latest market intelligence report offers valuable insights into the prevailing growth opportunities for the global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market and its intensely competitive scenario. The insightful data and information in the report have been gathered from a wide range of primary and secondary sources. This market report on Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) provides detailed information about the latest developments, trade regulations, import-export analyses, production analysis, and value chain optimization. It also analyses the impact of localized market players.

However, lack of stringent government regulations is expected to hamper market revenue growth to some extent during the forecast period. Steady advancements in digital technology has resulted in emergence of more efficient communication and convenient solutions and services and this is also resulting in the development and deployment of effective communication infrastructure globally. However, lack of stringent regulations to control the illegal use of satellite services for terrorism-related activities could hamper market revenue growth to a certain extent during the forecast period. In addition, increasing restrictions on using satellite phones in specific countries and regions is expected to hamper market revenue growth to some extent going ahead.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (Ericsson, Inc.), Telstra Corporation, Ltd., ViaSat, Inc., EchoStar Corporation, Iridium Communications, Inc., Intelsat S.A., Globalstar, Inc., Thuraya Telecommunications Company, TerreStar Corporation, and SpaceQuest, Ltd.

Key market aspects studied in the report:

Market Scope: The report explains the scope of various commercial possibilities in the global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market over the upcoming years. The estimated revenue build-up over the forecast years has been included in the report. The report analyzes the key market segments and sub-segments and provides deep insights into the market to assist readers with the formulation of lucrative strategies for business expansion.

Competitive Outlook: The leading companies operating in the Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market have been enumerated in this report. This section of the report lays emphasis on the geographical reach and production facilities of these companies. To get ahead of their rivals, the leading players are focusing more on offering products at competitive prices, according to our analysts.

Report Objective: The primary objective of this report is to provide the manufacturers, distributors, suppliers, and buyers engaged in this sector with access to a deeper and improved understanding of the global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market.

Competitive Terrain:

The global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) industry is highly consolidated owing to the presence of renowned companies operating across several international and local segments of the market. These players dominate the industry in terms of their strong geographical reach and a large number of production facilities. The companies are intensely competitive against one another and excel in their individual technological capabilities, as well as product development, innovation, and product pricing strategies.

Some key highlights in the report:

Land segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period due to increasing applications in defence and military industry.

Data service segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period due to increasing forest/woodland mapping, agriculture monitoring, and security surveillance.

Aerospace & defence segment is expected to register a substantially rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period increasing need to improve military mobility and connectivity on land, sea, and air.

North America market is expected to account for larger revenue share than other regional markets during the forecast period due to robust presence of major market players providing MSS such as Iridium Communications, Inc., Globalstar, Inc., TerreStar Corporation, and SpaceQuest, Ltd. among others in countries in the region.

In May 2021, EchoStar Mobile Limited in collaboration with Semtech Corporation, which is a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced the launch of an initiative to test satellite connectivity services enabled by the LoRaWAN protocol. The collaboration is aimed at creating the first low cost, satellite-based, real-time, bidirectional, massive Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity service.

The research study examines historic data from 2019 and 2020 to draw forecasts until 2030. The timeline makes the report an invaluable resource for readers, investors, and stakeholders looking for key insights in readily accessible documents with the information presented in the form of tables, charts, and graphs.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/mobile-satellite-services-market

Market Segmentations of the Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2022 and 2030. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Segments Covered in this report are:

Emergen Research has segmented global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market on the basis of access type, service type, end-use:

Access Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Land

Maritime

Aeronautical

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Video Service

Voice Service

Data Service

Tracking & Monitoring Service

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Aerospace & Defence

Healthcare

Public Sector

IT & Telecom

Retail

Others

Regional Outlook of the Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market

The global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market has been categorized into several important geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section, authors of the report have studied the presence of the global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market across major geographies.

Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:

Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region

Estimated increase in the consumption rate

Proposed growth of the market share of each region

Geographical contribution to market revenue

Expected growth rate of the regional markets

In conclusion, the Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market report is an exhaustive database that will help readers formulate lucrative strategies. The Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market report studies the latest economic scenario with value, drivers, constraints, growth opportunities, challenges, demand and supply ratio, production capacity, import/export status, growth rate, and others. Additionally, the report also undertakes SWOT Analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis to study the leading companies.

Request Customization as per your specific requirement @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/157

Thank you for reading our report. To find more details on the report or to inquire about its customization, please let us know, and we will offer you the report as per your needs.

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend’s existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.