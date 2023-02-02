MDC to host workshop for landowners March 24 at Powder Valley Nature Center

Body

KIRKWOOD, Mo.— Landowner goals and conservation can be one in the same as many improvements to the value of your property can also help improve wildlife and native habitat.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is sponsoring a workshop for landowners and property managers wanting to learn more about how to benefit their land and make it better for wildlife on Friday, March 24 from 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. at Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center in Kirkwood.

The workshop is free, open to all Missouri landowners, and a lunch will be provided. Presentations will be conducted in concurrent sessions throughout the day covering a variety of fish, forest, and wildlife management topics to help landowners achieve their land use goals in ways that enhance Missouri's natural resources.

Workshop sessions will be taught by natural resource experts from MDC, Quail Forever, and the Natural Resources Conservation Service. Presentations will demonstrate how sound land management can improve hunting, fishing, and wildlife viewing opportunities, attract valuable pollinators, and enhance timber value. The workshop will make helpful publications and educational materials available for participants to take home free of charge.

Subjects covered during the workshop will include:

Pond management

Forest management

Managing habitat for small game

Property rights and the Wildlife Code

Turkey biology and management

Native forbs and plantings for pollinators

Invasive plant control

Tree insect and disease issues

Creating and maintaining healthy soil

Advanced online registration for the workshop is required at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Y3. The deadline to register is March 19.

Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center is located at 11715 Cragwold Road, near the intersection of I-270 and I-44.

The Landowner Workshop is part of MDC’s commitment to work with landowners and property managers to both meet their needs and enhance our state’s fish, forest and wildlife. To discover more resources for landowners online, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4ZR.