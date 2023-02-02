Submit Release
Independent Golf Professional and Custom Fit Specialist Reviews Foresight Sports' GC3 Launch Monitor

Foresight Sports Golf Simulator

The new GC3

GUILDFORD, SURREY, UNITED KINGDOM, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jay Smith is a Independent Professional and Custom Fit Specialist, based out of The Golfer’s Lounge (https://www.thegolferslounge.co.uk/), in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk. Alongside his day-job, Jay also has an established YouTube channel, @AskGolfNut (https://www.youtube.com/@AskGolfNut) where he regularly evaluates and reviews the latest golf equipment to help his audience find the best product for them through in-depth and detailed testing.

In addition to his wealth of knowledge in both Custom Fitting and Coaching, Jay has become one the most knowledgeable users of the Foresight Sports range of launch monitors.

From originally using the GC2 and HMT add-on, then upgrading to the GCQuad, and now using the GCHawk at The Golfers Lounge, there are few non-Foresight-Sports-employees who could claim to better understand the ultra-high-speed camera technology and wider launch monitor market than Jay.

In this video, Jay has stepped away from his usual equipment reviews to test the brand new GC3 launch monitor and compare it with his extensive previous experience of other Foresight Sports launch monitors.

The video covers all the key features and benefits of the GC3 launch monitor, including the variety of software options and simulator solutions available for different customer budget levels.

Watch the video now to see why the GC3 is highly rated as the best personal launch monitor…

The Video

Tests the brand new GC3 launch monitor and compare it to his experiences with the other Foresight Sports launch monitors
Talks through the numbers provided from GC3 and how they can be used in the real world
Shows the different software options available with GC3
Gives examples of the different simulator solutions available with GC3

You just read:

