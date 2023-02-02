Independent Golf Professional and Custom Fit Specialist Reviews Foresight Sports' GC3 Launch Monitor
EINPresswire.com/ -- Jay Smith is a Independent Professional and Custom Fit Specialist, based out of The Golfer’s Lounge (https://www.thegolferslounge.co.uk/), in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk. Alongside his day-job, Jay also has an established YouTube channel, @AskGolfNut (https://www.youtube.com/@AskGolfNut) where he regularly evaluates and reviews the latest golf equipment to help his audience find the best product for them through in-depth and detailed testing.
In addition to his wealth of knowledge in both Custom Fitting and Coaching, Jay has become one the most knowledgeable users of the Foresight Sports range of launch monitors.
From originally using the GC2 and HMT add-on, then upgrading to the GCQuad, and now using the GCHawk at The Golfers Lounge, there are few non-Foresight-Sports-employees who could claim to better understand the ultra-high-speed camera technology and wider launch monitor market than Jay.
In this video, Jay has stepped away from his usual equipment reviews to test the brand new GC3 launch monitor and compare it with his extensive previous experience of other Foresight Sports launch monitors.
The video covers all the key features and benefits of the GC3 launch monitor, including the variety of software options and simulator solutions available for different customer budget levels.
Watch the video now to see why the GC3 is highly rated as the best personal launch monitor…
Nick Lima
Nick Lima
