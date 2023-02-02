Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Size is projected to reach USD 2.04 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.7%: Straits Research

The global microcrystalline cellulose market size was valued at USD 1140.62 million in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 2044.66 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2023–2031), Europe is the most significant shareholder in the global market.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha-cellulose is treated with mineral acids to remove impurities and partially depolymerize it, yielding microcrystalline cellulose (MCC) . Particle size is typically less than 5 m, and polymerization generally is less than 400 degrees for around 10% of the material. The MCC powder is white and crystalline; its porous particles have no discernible aroma or taste. It takes in atmospheric moisture but doesn't dissolve in liquid water. MCC can replace carboxymethyl cellulose in plaque assays and is more effective than sucrose as a matrix former during freeze-drying. Many industries have found uses for MCC, including the pharmaceutical, food and beverage, and beauty and personal care sectors.





Growing Pharmaceutical Industry Drives the Global Market

MCC is used as a stabilizer, binder, film former, suspension agent, and disintegrant in tablet formulations, ointments, and other topical therapeutic bases in the pharmaceutical industry. MCC is a vital and ubiquitous excipient in the pharmaceutical industry. It's used extensively in the pharmaceutical industry as a solvent and binder. As the pharmaceutical market grows, it provides additional momentum to the global MCC market. It's used in various pills, capsules, sachet, and other pharmaceutical packages. Increased demand for MCC is forecasted in emerging markets such as China, Brazil, and India.

Growth in Non-Wood-Based MCC Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Currently, wood pulp is used to create MCC. Manufacturing low-cost MCC from wood is a significant challenge. The ecological impact of MCC made from non-wood sources, such as agricultural waste, is much more minor or non-existent when compared to MCC made from trees. Innovative manufacturing processes are being developed to create MCC from sources other than wood. The price of non-wood sources is also lower than that of wood ones. It means that the total production cost and selling price of MCC made from a material other than wood are lower. The declining cost of MCC is expected to boost demand for the product across various end-uses, ultimately leading to a larger global MCC market.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 2.04 Billion by 2031 CAGR 6.7% Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Raw Material, Applications, Regions Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors DuPont (US), Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation (Japan), Rayonier Advanced Materials (US), Roquette (France), DFE Pharma GmbH and Co.KG (Germany), FMC Corporation (U.S.), Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd. (India), Sigachi Industries Pvt. Ltd. (India), and Ming Tai Chemical Co. Ltd. (U.S.). Key Market Opportunities Growth in Non-Wood-Based MCC Key Market Drivers Growing Pharmaceutical Industry

Regional Analysis

Europe is the most significant shareholder in the global microcrystalline cellulose market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Research and development expenditures, investments in clinical trials, drug development , and the dogged efforts of pharmaceutical companies to provide patients with cutting-edge medicines are all on the rise in Europe. Demand for healthy foods has increased as consumers become more health conscious. Because of the rising demand for pharmaceuticals and the increased scale of their production, MCC is becoming more critical as a business. MCC is commonly used as a diluent or binder in the pharmaceutical industry to create oral tablets and capsules through the direct-compression or wet-granulation processes.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period. The low price of labor and raw materials, especially in developing countries like China and India, has aided the growth of the microcrystalline cellulose market. The proliferation of active lifestyles, shifting consumption patterns, and increasing levels of personal disposable income all contribute to the increased demand for packaged, processed, ready-to-eat, and ready-to-cook food, increasing demand for MCC. Increased use of 3D printing using biodegradable bio-composites and reinforced polylactic acid is also contributing to the industry's growth. The substantial local population and steady technological advancements have played vital roles in this growth. Asia-Pacific is the region with the highest demand for cosmetics overall and the highest demand for luxury brands.

The personal care and cosmetics industry in the United States is poised to grow due to consumers' increasing demand for items formulated with natural, plant-based ingredients. A growing number of American consumers are realizing the risks associated with the regular application of harsh cosmetics and personal care products. It's also added to cosmetics to give foundation, concealer, and blotting powder a matte finish. Growth in the market is expected to be led by the sales of international cosmetics brands in the country over the forecast horizon. With the economy improving and the number of people with jobs on the rise, the processed food industry is booming, and with it, the MCC market.

As people become more health-conscious and alter their diets, there has been an increase in the demand for wholesome foods. Because of the rising demand for pharmaceuticals and the increased scale of their production, MCC is becoming more critical as a business. Markets in countries like Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Peru have a lot of untapped potentials, making for promising expansion opportunities. The primary forces driving the pharmaceutical market are the rising cost of research and development and the persistent efforts of pharmaceutical companies to provide high-quality goods.





Key Highlights

The global microcrystalline cellulose market’s major key players are

DuPont

Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation

Rayonier Advanced Materials

Roquette

DFE Pharma GmbH and Co.KG

FMC Corporation

Accent Microcell Pvt. Ltd

Sigachi Industries Pvt. Ltd

Ming Tai Chemical Co. Ltd.





Global Microcrystalline Cellulose Market: Segmentation

By Raw Material

Wood-Based

Non-Wood Based

By Applications

Pharmaceutical

Food and Beverage

Personal Care and Cosmetics

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

Introduction Market Definition Market Scope Research Methodology Primary Research Research Methodology Assumptions & Exclusions Secondary Data Sources Market Overview Report Segmentation & Scope Value Chain Analysis: Microcrystalline Cellulose Market Key Market Trends Drivers Restraints Opportunities Porter’s Five Forces Analysis Bargaining Power of Suppliers Bargaining Power of Buyers Threat of Substitution Threat of New Entrants Competitive Rivalry Market Share Analysis Raw Material Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Wood-Based Market Size & Forecast Non-Wood Based Market Size & Forecast Application Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast Food and Beverage Market Size & Forecast Personal Care and Cosmetics Market Size & Forecast Regional Overview Introduction Market Size & Forecast America North America U.S. By Raw Material By Application Canada By Raw Material By Application Mexico By Raw Material By Application Latin America By Raw Material By Application Europe Market Size & Forecast Germany By Raw Material By Application France By Raw Material By Application U.K. By Raw Material By Application Italy By Raw Material By Application Spain By Raw Material By Application Rest of Europe By Raw Material By Application Asia Pacific Market Size & Forecast Japan By Raw Material By Application China By Raw Material By Application Australia By Raw Material By Application India By Raw Material By Application South Korea By Raw Material By Application Rest of Asia-Pacific By Raw Material By Application Middle East & Africa Market Size & Forecast Saudi Arabia By Raw Material By Application South Africa By Raw Material By Application Kuwait By Raw Material By Application Rest of Middle East & Africa By Raw Material By Application Company Profile DuPont Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Asahi Kasei Chemicals Corporation Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Overview Financial Performance Recent Developments Product Portfolio Conclusion & Recommendation Acronyms & Abbreviations





Market News

In June 2022, Bionova Scientific, LLC, a provider of contract process development services and Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP)-compliant contract manufacturing services to biopharmaceutical companies, was acquired by Asahi Kasei Medical.

In June 2022, Alchemedicine and Asahi Kasei Pharma Sign Exclusive License Agreement for Selective Endothelin A Receptor Antagonist.





