Laboratory Water Purification System Market Worth $10 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Laboratory Water Purification System Market By Mode of Use (Point of Use, Large Central, Clinical Analyzer), Type [Ultrapure, Pure, RO], Application (Chromatography, Cell Culture, Microbiology), End User (Pharma, Food, Hospital) - Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report, ‘ Lab Water Purification System Market By Mode of Use (Point of Use, Large Central, Clinical Analyzer), Type [Ultrapure, Pure, RO], Application (Chromatography, Cell Culture, Microbiology), End User (Pharma, Food, Hospital) - Global Forecast to 2030', published by Meticulous Research®, the lab water purification system market is projected to reach $10 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2030.

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5430

A laboratory water purification system delivers pure, continuous, and alternative water that is important for many laboratory experiments. Normal tap water cannot be used for laboratory experiments since it contains many pollutants such as organics, bacteria, gases, particulates, and inorganic ions. Hence, the purification of water is very important in laboratory settings. Water can be purified using various technologies such as deionization, distillation, reverse osmosis, filtration, ultrafiltration, and UV oxidation.

Major factors driving the laboratory water purification systems market are the rapid expansion & growth of the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry, rising R&D expenditure of biopharmaceutical companies, growing demand for purified water in laboratories, increased focus on new drug development, and growing demand for biopharmaceuticals. Furthermore, the untapped market potential in emerging economies is expected to provide significant growth opportunities for this market. However, the high cost of laboratory water purification systems is the major challenge to the growth of this market.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Lab Water Purification System Market

The WHO declared COVID-19 as a global pandemic in March 2020. The short-term impact of the pandemic was drastic due to the stringent lockdowns and restrictions in countries worldwide. There was an economic downturn, and major economies came to a standstill during this period. This also impacted the global sales of laboratory water purification systems.

The supply chain constraints and disruption in sales operations negatively impacted the global laboratory water purification systems market in the short term. However, as the lockdowns and restrictions were lifted and the effects of the pandemic subsided in the subsequent year, the negative effects of the pandemic were overcome. The demand for laboratory water systems gradually increased due to the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry's increased focus on developing vaccines and new drugs.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5430

The laboratory water purification systems market is segmented by Mode of Use (Point of Use, Large Central Systems, and Clinical Analyzers), Type (Type 1 - Ultrapure Water, Type 2 - Laboratory Grade Water, and Type 3 - Primary Grade Water, and Other Types), Application (Chromatography, Spectrometry, Microbiological Analysis, Clinical Biochemistry Analysis, Cell and Tissue Cultures, and Other Applications), End User (Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies, Food & Beverages Industry, Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories, Academic & Research Institutes, and Other End Users), and Geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at the global and regional levels.

Based on mode of use, in 2023, the point of use segment is expected to account for the largest share of the laboratory water purification systems market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the advantages of point-of-use laboratory water purification systems, such as the ability to reduce the levels of specific types of impurity for particular applications and provide easy access to purified water where it is needed; and the increased capabilities of end users to acquire advanced laboratory water purification systems.

Based on type, in 2023, the type 1 - ultrapure water segment is expected to account for the largest share of the laboratory water purification systems market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the necessity of ultrapure water in applications such as HPLC, gas chromatography, cell culturing, tissue culturing, and mass spectrometry and their growing usage in research & development.

Based on application, in 2023, the chromatography segment is expected to account for the largest share of the laboratory water purification systems market. This segment's large market share is attributed to the high requirement of laboratory water purification systems in pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries for HPLC and other chromatographic methods since it is a highly sensitive technique and the growing use of chromatographic techniques in pharmaceutical quality control.

Based on end user, in 2023, the pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the laboratory water purification systems market. The large market share of this segment is attributed to the higher demand for laboratory water purification systems in the biotechnology & pharmaceutical industry, especially for drug discovery and manufacturing applications, and the rising R&D expenditure in biopharma companies.

Quick Buy – Lab Water Purification System Market- Global Opportunity Analysis And Industry Forecast (2023-2030), Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/74513845

Based on geography, in 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the laboratory water purification systems market, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. North America’s large market share is attributed to its robust pharma & biotech infrastructure, high R&D spending and investments, and presence of top academic and research institutions in the region. The availability of funding and collaborations among stakeholders to conduct life science research also contributes to the large share of this market. However, Asia-Pacific is slated to register the fastest growth rate in the laboratory water purification systems market during the forecast period. The high market growth in Asia-Pacific is attributed to the expansion of the pharmaceutical industry in countries like India and China, advancing healthcare infrastructure in the region, and growing investment in improving laboratory infrastructure.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the mode of use, type, application, end user, and geography, and key strategic developments adopted by leading market participants in the industry over the past years (2020–2022). The laboratory water purification systems market has witnessed numerous strategic developments in recent years.

Some of the key players operating in this market study are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), Labconco Corporation (U.S.), Evoqua Water Technologies LLC (U.S.), Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies (France) (Subsidiary of Veolia Environnement S.A. (France)), Sartorius AG (Germany), Yamato Scientific Co., Ltd. (Japan), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Biolab Scientific Ltd. (Canada), Aqua Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), SUEZ Water Purification Systems Ltd (U.K.), NEPTEC GmbH (Germany), and RephiLe Bioscience Ltd. (U.S.).

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/laboratory-water-purification-system-market-5430

Scope of the Report:

Lab Water Purification System Market, by Mode of Use

Point of Use

Large Central Systems

Clinical Analyzers

Lab Water Purification System Market, by Type

Type 1 - Ultrapure Water

Type 2 - Laboratory Grade Water

Type 3 - Primary Grade Water

Other Types

(Other types include water distillation systems, cartridge systems, combined water systems, and clinical laboratory reagent water systems)

Lab Water Purification System Market, by Application

Chromatography

Spectrometry

Microbiological Analysis

Clinical Biochemistry Analysis

Cell and Tissue Cultures

Other Applications

(Other applications include elemental analysis, molecular biology, pH meter solution, dissolution in pharmaceuticals, washing, and rinsing purposes)

Lab Water Purification System Market, by End User

Hospitals & Diagnostic Laboratories

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries

Research & Academic Institutes

Other End users

(Other end users include contract research organizations, forensic laboratories, and government laboratories)

Lab Water Purification System Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)

Middle East & Africa

Download Free Report Sample Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5430

Related Reports:

Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market, by Type (Membrane Separation & Filtration, Sludge Management Technology, Activated Sludge), Application (Municipal, Residential, Industrial), and Geography - Global Forecasts to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/water-and-wastewater-treatment-technologies-market-5299

Smart Water Management Market by Component, Automation Solution (Water Quality & Quantity Monitoring, Water Treatment & Automation, Pressure Control & Leakage Detection, Analytics & Data Management), User Type, and Region – Global Forecast to 2028

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/smart-water-management-market-5198

Chromatography Consumables Market by Product (Prepacked Columns [Analytical, Preparative], Vials, Tubing), Technology (HPLC, GC, UPLC), End User (Pharma, Biotech, Hospitals, F&B, Oil & Gas, Environmental Agencies) and Geography - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/chromatography-consumables-market-5169

High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) Market by Product (Instruments [Systems, Detectors], Consumables [Columns, Tubes], Accessories, Software), Application (Forensics, Diagnostics), End User (Research, Pharmaceuticals) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/high-performance-liquid-chromatography-market-5395

Cell Culture Market by Product [Consumables (Media, Reagents, Sera, Cell Lines), Equipment (Bioreactor, Centrifuge, Cell Counter)], Application (Bioproduction, Cancer Research, Stem Cell, Diagnostic), End User (Pharma, academic) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/cell-culture-market-4788

Liquid Handling Systems Market By Type (Automated, Electronic, Manual), Product (Pipette, Consumables, Burette, Software, Microplate), Application (Drug Discovery, Cancer & Genomics, Clinical), End User (Hospital, Diagnostic Lab) - Global Forecast to 2029

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/liquid-handling-systems-market-5397

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:

Mr. Khushal Bombe

Meticulous Market Research Inc.

1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,

California, 96001, U.S.

USA: +1-646-781-8004

Europe : +44-203-868-8738

APAC: +91 744-7780008

Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/

Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research

Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/658/laboratory-water-purification-system-market-2030

Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) +44-203-868-8738 (Europe) +91 744-7780008 (Asia-Pacific) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/ Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research