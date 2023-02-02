Submit Release
Orion Biotechnology Publishes Whitepaper Highlighting the Importance and Challenges in Unlocking “Undruggable” GPCRs

/EIN News/ -- Ottawa, Canada, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd. (Orion), a drug discovery and development company unlocking the therapeutic potential of previously undruggable G Protein-Coupled Receptors (GPCRs), today announced that it has published a new whitepaper detailing the importance of GPCRs and challenges in unlocking these important but inadequately drugged targets. Available on Fierce Biotech and Dr. GPCR, Orion’s whitepaper reviews the complexities of GPCRs and describes their role as premier drug targets. Additionally, the whitepaper includes a case study summarizing Orion’s new approach for effectively targeting small protein GPCRs.

Commenting on Orion’s whitepaper, Dr. Oliver Hartley (VP Drug Discovery) said: “Our intention is to provide a thorough background on small protein GPCRs, while illuminating the need for a specialized approach to drug discovery. Therefore, this whitepaper will also elucidate the role of precision-engineered small protein ligand analogs as potent modulators of small protein GPCRs.”

Similarly, Orion’s CEO Mark Groper remarked: “Despite their potential to deliver transformative new medicines, the vast majority of small protein GPCRs have proven to be “undruggable” using traditional drug discovery techniques. Orion’s PROcisionXTM platform enables a new approach to effectively and rapidly target these important receptors. Our aim with this whitepaper is to provide readers with a deeper understanding of Orion’s new approach to unlocking these important but inadequately drugged targets.”

About Orion Biotechnology

Orion’s mission is to unlock the therapeutic potential of previously undruggable GPCRs. Orion has world-renowned expertise in GPCR pharmacology and protein engineering, and its proprietary drug discovery platform (PROcisionXTM) has been used to rapidly and efficiently advance a diversified portfolio of GPCR-targeted drug candidates for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. For more information, follow Orion Biotechnology on LinkedIn or visit www.orionbiotechnology.com.


Ross MacLeod
Orion Biotechnology Canada Ltd.
+1 343.291.1032
ross@orionbiotechnology.com

